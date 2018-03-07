ATX 3 429 -0,5%  Dow 24 779 -0,4%  Nasdaq 6 905 -0,1%  Euro 1,2399 -0,2% 
Turning Point Brands Aktie [WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052]

Turning Point Brands' Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products ("OTP”), today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2018 are entitled to receive the dividend. It is payable on April 13, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Wexler said, "This is Turning Point Brands' second quarterly dividend and reflects our board’s continued confidence in the company’s strong cash flow generation capability."

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless Products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking Products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen Products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about TPB is available from its website, http://www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict these events or how they may affect it. A list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors,” and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

14.03.17 Turning Point Brands Outperform FBR & Co.
11.10.16 Turning Point Brands Outperform FBR & Co.
06.06.16 Turning Point Brands Outperform FBR Capital

