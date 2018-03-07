Turning Point Brands' Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products ("OTP”), today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2018 are entitled to receive the dividend. It is payable on April 13, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Wexler said, "This is Turning Point Brands' second quarterly dividend and reflects our board’s continued confidence in the company’s strong cash flow generation capability."

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless Products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking Products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen Products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about TPB is available from its website, http://www.turningpointbrands.com.

