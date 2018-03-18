Tuya Smart Promoting the Development of Global Smart Lighting Industry at Light + Building

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with its partners, Tuya Smart participated in Light + Building in Frankfurt, Germany on March 18th, 2018. Known as the barometer of the lighting industry, Light + Building is one of the world's leading trade fairs for the lighting industry, presenting the industry's cutting-edge technologies and latest trends.

At Light + Building, Tuya Smart presented smart lighting solutions it developed for its partners in the lighting industry.

It is inevitable for businesses to go through the transformation into AI-powered enterprises, taking advantage of the opportunities AI has to offer along the way. But traditional industries have difficulties developing smart products, for they often have to go through a long and expensive R&D process. Compatibility issues and difficulties in the global application of smart products also remain huge challenges for businesses. Tuya Smart is committed to providing all the easy-to-use technical support its partners need to develop AI-powered products with high efficiency, helping many lighting manufacturers reap the benefit of artificial intelligence.

Apart from the R&D of lighting products, the development of smart cloud platforms, mobile applications and Wi-Fi modules is also needed for the lighting industry to fully embrace the era of artificial intelligence, and dedicated teams have to be assigned to each and every one of these areas to ensure successful development. With a clear understanding of these challenges facing the lighting industry, Tuya Smart help lighting manufacturers make the most of their improved products by providing all the solutions they need, so that they can focus on the R&D of lighting technologies alone, developing smart lighting products with minimum input. Under the standardized development process, the development of a smart product only takes 1 day, and mass production can begin in 15 days. The smart lighting solution for Tuya can use a variety of networking modes, including WiFi, bluetooth, bluetooth mesh, ZigBee, and so on.

Apart from helping traditional manufacturers develop AI-powered products, Tuya Smart is also promoting business model innovation through technological empowerment, including helping Atlantic Lighting, a reputable American lighting manufacturer, make huge progress in improving energy efficiency of its smart energy-saving product. Atlantic Lighting has adopted a new business model for its new product by offering it to users for free, only charging them the amount they would otherwise waste on additional energy consumption. As a result of its product and business model innovation, Atlantic Lighting has gained significant market share.

Tuya Smart is a global artificial intelligence platform providing one-stop AI and IoT solutions. It is also the world's largest voice AI interactive platform and the only platform with access to all the mainstream smart speaker brands such as Amazon Echo, Google Home, Tmall Genie and Rokid.

Tuya Smart provides one-stop AI and IoT solutions to consumers, manufacturers, OEMs and retail chains to help them tap the potential of artificial intelligence. It provides solutions in hardware access, cloud services and mobile application development, covering all areas of AI application in manufacturing. It also provides easy-to-adopt and cost-efficient smart business solutions, helping traditional lighting manufacturers transform into makers of smart home appliances.

In 2017, the value of the global smart lighting market reached 4.6 billion dollars, and it is expected to increase to 13.4 billion dollars by 2020. Tuya's global AI platform is providing smart lighting solutions for an increasing number of lighting manufacturers, promoting the development of the global smart lighting industry. (Contact: marketing@tuya.com)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-smart-promoting-the-development-of-global-smart-lighting-industry-at-light--building-300615640.html

SOURCE Tuya Smart