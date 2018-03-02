Two Weeks After Over 200 Fayette County Residences Are Affected By EF1 Tornado And Torrential Rains, The Salvation Army Is Continuing To Serve Displaced Victims

UNIONTOWN, Pa., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On February 15th, residents in the Uniontown area were faced with torrential rains and an EF1 tornado, which, according to figures provided by Fayette County EMA, destroyed a total of 22 residences. An additional 9 properties were classified as having major damage, and a total of 187 had minor damage or were affected in some way. Beginning on February 17, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services began conducting feeding operations at the Uniontown Holiday Inn Express, where the 22 displaced families are being temporarily housed. This has continued since then, feeding from 30 to 50 people lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks on a daily basis. This will continue until the families have been able to find alternate housing with assistance of HUD, which is expected to occur within the next week.

In the aftermath of the storms, The Salvation Army also distributed 45 flood clean up kits, countless other cleaning supplies, and provided food and beverages for volunteers and clients during the two-day Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC). Also at the MARC on February 26th and 27th, The Salvation Army distributed $10,000 in gift cards to those whose homes were assessed as affected, and took applications for another $2,000 to be given later in the week. Those who were assessed as affected but have not yet reached out to The Salvation Army can still request financial support at the location at 32 W. Fayette Street in Uniontown. In addition to the material and financial support, the Commanding Officers of The Salvation Army Uniontown Worship and Service Center, Majors Deborah and Henry Weigner have been ministering to the victims, sharing hope and encouragement. "I am blessed to be able to serve," said Major Debbie Weigner. "Those we have been able to help are so thankful. We continue to pray for them."

Anyone wishing to donate to provide assistance to help affected victims rebuild their lives is asked to send checks, with "Uniontown Disaster Relief" indicated in the remittance advice of the check, to: Uniontown Salvation Army Worship & Service Center, PO Box 1026, Uniontown, PA 15401. Credit Card donations are being accepted online at: salvationarmywpa.org/disaster. One hundred percent of all funds donated for disaster relief are used for their intended purpose, with no administration costs deducted.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-weeks-after-over-200-fayette-county-residences-are-affected-by-ef1-tornado-and-torrential-rains-the-salvation-army-is-continuing-to-serve-displaced-victims-300607729.html

SOURCE Salvation Army of Western PA