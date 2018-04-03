U.S. Steel Agrees To Improve Environmental Compliance At Indiana Facility

(RTTNews) - The United States, together with the State of Indiana, announced that U. S. Steel Corporation (X) has agreed to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and Indiana law by undertaking substantial measures to improve its wastewater processing monitoring system at its steel manufacturing and finishing facility, known as the Midwest Plant, in Portage, Indiana.

The settlement agreement, which is memorialized in a consent decree lodged today in federal district court in the Northern District of Indiana, requires U. S. Steel to pay more than $600,000 as a civil penalty and to reimburse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Park Service (NPS) for response costs incurred as a result of an April 2017 spill of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium that entered a waterway that flows into Lake Michigan.

U. S. Steel will also pay costs to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for assessing natural resource damages due to the April 2017 spill. In addition, U. S. Steel will pay damages to NPS resulting from the closure of several beaches along the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore due to the spill.

U. S. Steel will also resolve allegations under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) by implementing a detailed protocol to notify relevant state and local authorities about any future spills from its Portage facility to the ground or water.

Under the consent decree, U. S. Steel will undertake repairs to its treatment plant pipes and containment trench, whose failures contributed to the April 2017 spill. In a more comprehensive manner, U. S. Steel will develop wastewater operations and maintenance plans and preventive maintenance plans, design and implement new wastewater process monitoring, and sample daily for total and hexavalent chromium. These measures are designed to allow for early detection of conditions that may lead to discharges such as the April 2017 spill and other permit violations, furthering compliance with the Clean Water Act and analogous state laws.

In addition, the facility will follow protocols attached to the decree for notifying appropriate entities, including the nearest downstream Indiana users as well as local governments, including the city of Chicago, whenever there is a spill or release of hazardous substances to the ground or water.

As part of the agreement, U. S. Steel will reimburse EPA's total response costs of $350,000. U. S. Steel will also reimburse NOAA, which shares trusteeship for natural resources in the Great Lakes ecosystem, for its full costs of $27,500 in assessing natural resource damages. In addition, U. S. Steel will pay NPS's full response costs of approximately $12,500, and damages incurred by NPS in the amount of $240,500 as a result of the week-long beach closures along the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

NPS intends to use those damages, representing lost use/compensatory restoration for the public's inability to access and enjoy the beaches for the week, to fund future projects at or around the National Lakeshore.