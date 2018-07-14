UPDATE - New Cyber Security Strategy bolsters cyber safety, innovation and prosperity

News Release re-issued with attribution for Quick Facts section – New Cyber Security Strategy bolsters cyber safety, innovation and prosperity

OTTAWA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to defending Canada and Canadians against cyber threats.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science & Economic Development delivered the National Cyber Security Strategy. This new strategy will guide the Government of Canada's cyber security activities to safeguard Canadians' digital privacy, security and economy.

The strategy strengthens both how we combat cybercrimes and how we defend against them. It consolidates federal cyber operations into the new Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, which will create one clear and trusted national authority. Instead of several different departments, the Centre will provide a single window for expert advice and services for governments, critical infrastructure operators, and both the public and private sector to strengthen their cyber security. The Centre's first head will be Scott Jones, who is currently responsible for the IT Security Branch at the Communications Security Establishment.

A new National Cybercrime Coordination Unit in the RCMP will support and coordinate cybercrime investigations between police forces across the country. New investments will bolster the RCMP's capacity to investigate major cybercrimes that affect the Government of Canada, impact critical infrastructure, and cause the most harm to Canadians. These investments will also enhance the RCMP's ability to conduct criminal investigations with domestic and international partners and provide specialized cyber capability to major investigations.

In addition, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to enhance their cyber security with guidance and tools through the Centre, as well as a new voluntary cyber certification program, which will outline best practices to help businesses understand and respond to cyber threats.

For Canadians, the strategy and associated investments mean a clear and trusted federal source for cyber security information, practical tips to apply to everyday online activities and heightened awareness of malicious cyber activity. For businesses, the National Cyber Security Strategy puts into place a framework that will improve their systems' resilience. For researchers and academics, it will support advanced research, fostering innovation, skills and knowledge. And for the digital systems we rely on every day, like online banking, electricity grids and telecommunications, it will support stronger security, and more rapid and coordinated federal responses to cyber threats.

Quotes

"Cyber security is not only a challenge, but an opportunity. Virtually every aspect of our modern lives depends on information technology. If Canadians are empowered to improve their cyber security and adapt to new threats—across government, the private sector and our personal use—we will not only realize the potential of the digital economy and keep our own data secure, but we can sell those skills and innovations to the huge, growing market in the rest of the world, creating high-paying middle class jobs. The National Cyber Security Strategy is the Government of Canada's roadmap to get there."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The threats we face in cyberspace are complex and rapidly evolving; more than ever, cyber security is of paramount importance. Cyber security is not just a necessity, but a competitive advantage for Canada. The National Cyber Security Strategy establishes a clear focal point for cyber security within the federal government. The Communications Security Establishment is well-positioned to create and house the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security by building on the tremendous skill and talent that already exist within the government and partnering with industry to strengthen cyber security in Canada."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding Canadians' digital privacy, security and the economy. For Canada's small and medium-sized businesses, cyber threats can have profound economic consequences. That is why we are investing over $25 million over five years for a voluntary assessment and certification program to help small and medium-sized businesses protect themselves against cyber threats. This new certification program will improve cyber security among Canadian small and medium-sized businesses, increase consumer confidence, and better position small and medium-sized businesses to compete globally."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science & Economic Development

"I am honoured to be named the first head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. The Cyber Centre will bring together the government's leading-edge cyber security operational talent from the Communications Security Establishment, Public Safety, and Shared Services Canada to be a unified and trusted source for cyber security information for the country. The Cyber Centre will be outward-facing, open to collaboration with industry partners and academia, as well as a trusted resource for faster, stronger responses to cyber security incidents. Cyber security is, and continues to be a team effort."



- Scott Jones, Head of Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and Deputy Chief, IT Security, CSE

Quick Facts

Canadians spend the most time on-line of any country in the world – at 43.5 hours each per month. i

Cybercrime costs Canada 0.17% of its GDP, which is equal to $3.12 billion a year. ii

0.17% of its GDP, which is equal to a year. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies , Cyber-crime globally is estimated to cause $600-billion (US) in economic losses in 2018 iii , and according to Cybersecurity Ventures , this could be more than $6 trillion (US) by 2021. iv

, Cyber-crime globally is estimated to cause (US) in economic losses in 2018 , and according to , this could be more than (US) by 2021. The global market for cyber security products and services is currently worth more than $96 billion (US) v , and is expected to grow to over $202 billion (US) by 2021. vi

(US) , and is expected to grow to over (US) by 2021. Budget 2018 invested $507.7M over five years and $108.8M per year ongoing to support the new Strategy. It includes: $155.2M over five years and $44.5M per year ongoing, to create the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security; $116M over five years and $23.2M per year ongoing, to the RCMP for the creation of the National Cybercrime Coordination Unit; $85.3M over five years and $19.8M ongoing for increased RCMP enforcement capacity; and $28.4M over five years for cyber certification.

over five years and per year ongoing to support the new Strategy. It includes: over five years and per year ongoing, to create the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security; over five years and per year ongoing, to the RCMP for the creation of the National Cybercrime Coordination Unit; over five years and ongoing for increased RCMP enforcement capacity; and over five years for cyber certification. The remaining funds are for additional initiatives to support greater cyber security and resilience for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the energy and financial sectors.

In addition, Budget 2018 invested a further $220 million over six years in Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment to better protect government networks and data; and $30 million over five years and $5 million ongoing in the Canada Revenue Agency to protect taxpayers' personal information. vii

over six years in Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment to better protect government networks and data; and over five years and ongoing in the Canada Revenue Agency to protect taxpayers' personal information. The Strategy reflects the perspectives from the Cyber Review and consultation.

Related Products

Associated Links

_____________________________________ i Pariona, Amber. "Countries Where People Spend The Most Time Online". World Atlas, 25 April 2017, https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-countries-which-spend-the-greatest-amount-of-time-online.html. ii Cyber Security in Canada: Practical Solutions to a Growing Problem. Canadian Chamber of Commerce, April 2017. iii Lewis, James. Economic Impact of Cybercrime— No Slowing Down. Center for Strategic and International Studies, 2017, https://csis-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/publication/economic-impact-cybercrime.pdf?kab1HywrewRzH17N9wuE24soo1IdhuHdutm_source=Pressutm_campaign=bb9303ae70-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_21utm_medium=emailutm_term=0_7623d157be-bb9303ae70-194093869. iv Morgan, Steve. "2018 Cybersecurity Market Report." Cyber Security Ventures, 30 May 2017, https://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-market-report. v "Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Security Spending Will Reach $96 Billion in 2018, Up 8 Percent from 2017." Gartner, 1 Dec 2017, https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3836563. vi "Global cybersecurity market to grow from US$122.45 billion to US$202.36 billion by 2021: report." Canadian Underwriter, 10 Aug 2016, https://www.canadianunderwriter.ca/technology/global-cybersecurity-market-grow-us122-45-billion-us202-36-billion-2021-report-1004098081/. vii Budget 2018: Equality and Growth for a Strong Middle Class. Department of Finance Canada, 28 Feb 2018.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada