10.05.2018 22:05:00

UQM Technologies Reports First Quarter Operating Results

UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE American: UQM), a developer of alternative energy technologies, announced today operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter last year, an increase of 59%. Net loss for the first quarter was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per common share. This compares to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per common share for the same period last year.

"While our revenues increased nicely this quarter compared to last year, our margins were lower as we were ramping up to support the higher volumes to be delivered later this year through expansion of our production workforce and building up subcomponents to support the booked demand,” said Joe Mitchell, UQM Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer. "Nonetheless, 2018 is shaping up to be a very strong year with new business wins coming from all around the world. We continue to capitalize on our initiatives and execute on our strategy to be a global leader in electric propulsion systems.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. To attend the conference call, please dial 888-241-0326 approximately ten minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID "1487276” to access the call. International callers should dial 647-427-3411. The call will also be webcast from the Investors/Earnings Webcast section of the company’s website at www.uqm.com/investors. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only” mode. Please log onto UQM’s website ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the investor page of the website listed above.

About UQM

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.uqm.com.

This Release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements appear in a number of places in this Release and include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations; including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity, and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry. Important Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, which are available through our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Source: UQM Technologies, Inc.

 
UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 
        Three Months Ended March 31,
2018     2017
 
Revenue:
Product sales $ 1,405,364 $ 845,535
Contract services   206,210     169,510  
  1,611,574     1,015,045  
Operating costs and expenses:
Costs of product sales 1,176,138 607,849
Costs of contract services 128,765 81,064
Research and development 678,505 632,782
Selling, general and administrative   1,519,917     1,303,207  
  3,503,325     2,624,902  
 
Loss from operations (1,891,751 ) (1,609,857 )
 
Other income (expense):
Interest income 3,131 1,650
Interest expense (43,768 ) (2,922 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs (9,327 ) -
Other   8,917     5,103  
  (41,047 )   3,831  
 
Net loss $ (1,932,798 ) $ (1,606,026 )
 
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 )
 
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted   54,124,230     48,522,754  
 
 
UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 
        March 31,     December 31,
2018 2017

Assets

Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,454,159 $ 6,309,269
Restricted cash 456,224 176,193
Accounts receivable 1,346,592 823,793
Inventories, net 2,880,672 2,341,360
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   340,491     233,566  
Total current assets   10,478,138     9,884,181  
 
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land 896,388 896,388
Building 4,516,301 4,516,301
Machinery and equipment   7,168,798     7,136,578  
12,581,487 12,549,267
Less accumulated depreciation   (8,019,679 )   (7,936,056 )
Net property and equipment   4,561,808     4,613,211  
 
Patent costs, net of accumulated amortization of $958,543 and $953,491, respectively 231,232 222,461
Trademark costs, net of accumulated amortization of $86,505 and $85,381, respectively 89,336 90,460
Restricted cash   -     323,863  
Total assets $ 15,360,514   $ 15,134,176  
 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 1,137,905 $ 948,875
Unearned revenue 1,826,870 153,944
Other current liabilities 855,585 819,839
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on engineering services contracts 364,950 199,160

Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $35,753 and $0, respectively

  3,128,776     -  
Total current liabilities   7,314,086     2,121,818  
 
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $0 and $45,079, respectively - 3,119,450
Other long-term liabilities   116,667     121,667  
Total long-term liabilities 116,667 3,241,117
       
Total liabilities   7,430,753     5,362,935  
 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 54,126,648 and 54,108,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 541,266 541,085
Additional paid-in capital 133,992,543 133,901,406
Accumulated deficit   (126,604,048 )   (124,671,250 )
Total stockholders’ equity   7,929,761     9,771,241  
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,360,514   $ 15,134,176  

