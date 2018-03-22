USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Usa Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT), a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market will be demonstrating its integrated Enterprise Logistics Software and Digital Payments Platform designed to increase operational efficiencies, provide consumer payment choice, and offer consumer engagement opportunities through loyalty programs and digital content during The NAMA show 2018 at Booth #608.

With USAT’s recent acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., USAT brings to the market a true end-to-end solution for the unattended retail market. USAT will be showcasing that platform, including its best-in-class ePort Connect service, ePort G10 and ePort Interactive hardware, digital content and display technology and the MORE loyalty program as well as the acquired software services, Seed Pro, Seed Office, Seed Cashless, Seed Delivery, and the recently-launched Seed Markets.

USAT has partnered with Ingenico Group at the show, featuring its iUC285 cashless bezel in the USAT booth.

The Company is participating in a number of educational events during the expo, and was honored to have its own Michael Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, honored as the Allied Member of the Year during the opening keynote address on Wednesday.

Educational Sessions include:

The Benefits of Cashless Payments

As technology has progressed over the years, society has grown more and more used to convenience in all aspects of life. Cash is no longer king when it comes to available payment methods that can be used to make purchases from a vending machine. Join this panel of experts as they discuss the many benefits of cashless technology, from safety, security and ease of use, to customer convenience and loyalty, resulting in both higher transaction volume and value.

Speakers:

Donna Embry, Chief Payments Advisor, Payment Alliance International, Moderator

Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA Technologies

Jason King, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Development, Apriva

Patrick Richards, Cashless Product Manager, Crane Connectivity Solutions

What's Trending in Convenience Services Technology

Gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace almost always revolves around implementing an innovative, efficient and effective technology application. While there are many established basic industry applications, there are also many emerging and innovative technologies. In this session, a panel of industry experts will provide an overview of the technologies trending in various industry channels and those they perceive as relevant applications.

Speakers:

Mike Kasavana, NAMA Endowed Professor Emeritus – Moderator

Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax

Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO, PayRange

Mike Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, USA Technologies

Unlock Your Company’s Growth Potential

During this half-day session, the mystery of the sales process will be solved! This presentation will provide you with the fundamentals necessary to build an easy to understand, easy to execute sales program that provides new growth to your business and your bottom line. Industry experts will discuss the importance of creating your story, determining your USP, and connecting with prospects on an emotional level. You will also gain an understanding of how much to pay a sales person, the key metrics to monitor, and most importantly, the single most effective sales tool any operator has at their disposal. You will walk away from this session with clear and concise take-aways to ensure positive results!

Speakers:

Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA Technologies

David Marler, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, LightSpeed Automation

Next Gen Technology

Today’s convenience world is changing, allowing operators to connect with their customers in new, unique and dynamic ways. This panel will examine how the different generations of clientele purchase and consume products, how their behaviors are redefining how we accommodate them, and the technology that allows operators to better engage with their customers to bolster sales, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Speakers:

C.J. Recher, Director of Marketing, Five Star Food Service

Amanda Sulc, Director of Category Insights and Strategy, Accent Food Services

Brian Fischer, VP of Regional Sales, USA Technologies

Juan Jorquera, Founder and CRO, Vagabond Vending LLC

William Kolpasky, Product Manager, 365 Retail Markets

Paul Woody, Director of Operations, Gimme Vending LLC

Where: The NAMA Show, 2018 Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall Las Vegas, Nevada Exhibit: USA Technologies will be showcasing its latest products and services in Booth #608

