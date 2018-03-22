USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Usa Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT), a premier payment technology service
provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the
self-service retail market will be demonstrating its integrated
Enterprise Logistics Software and Digital Payments Platform designed to
increase operational efficiencies, provide consumer payment choice, and
offer consumer engagement opportunities through loyalty programs and
digital content during The NAMA
show 2018 at Booth #608.
With USAT’s recent
acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., USAT brings to the market a
true end-to-end solution for the unattended retail market. USAT will be
showcasing that platform, including its best-in-class ePort Connect
service, ePort G10 and ePort Interactive hardware, digital content and
display technology and the MORE loyalty program as well as the acquired
software services, Seed Pro, Seed Office, Seed Cashless, Seed Delivery,
and the recently-launched Seed
Markets.
USAT has partnered with Ingenico
Group at the show, featuring its iUC285 cashless bezel in the USAT
booth.
The Company is participating in a number of educational events during
the expo, and was honored to have its own Michael Lawlor, Chief Services
Officer, honored as the Allied
Member of the Year during the opening keynote address on Wednesday.
Educational Sessions include:
The Benefits of Cashless Payments
As technology has progressed over the years, society has grown more and
more used to convenience in all aspects of life. Cash is no longer king
when it comes to available payment methods that can be used to make
purchases from a vending machine. Join this panel of experts as they
discuss the many benefits of cashless technology, from safety, security
and ease of use, to customer convenience and loyalty, resulting in both
higher transaction volume and value.
Speakers:
-
Donna Embry, Chief Payments Advisor, Payment Alliance International,
Moderator
-
Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA
Technologies
-
Jason King, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Development, Apriva
-
Patrick Richards, Cashless Product Manager, Crane Connectivity
Solutions
What's Trending in Convenience Services Technology
Gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace almost always
revolves around implementing an innovative, efficient and effective
technology application. While there are many established basic industry
applications, there are also many emerging and innovative technologies.
In this session, a panel of industry experts will provide an overview of
the technologies trending in various industry channels and those they
perceive as relevant applications.
Speakers:
-
Mike Kasavana, NAMA Endowed Professor Emeritus – Moderator
-
Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax
-
Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO, PayRange
-
Mike Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, USA Technologies
Unlock Your Company’s Growth Potential
During this half-day session, the mystery of the sales process will be
solved! This presentation will provide you with the fundamentals
necessary to build an easy to understand, easy to execute sales program
that provides new growth to your business and your bottom line. Industry
experts will discuss the importance of creating your story, determining
your USP, and connecting with prospects on an emotional level. You will
also gain an understanding of how much to pay a sales person, the key
metrics to monitor, and most importantly, the single most effective
sales tool any operator has at their disposal. You will walk away from
this session with clear and concise take-aways to ensure positive
results!
Speakers:
-
Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA
Technologies
-
David Marler, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, LightSpeed
Automation
Next Gen Technology
Today’s convenience world is changing, allowing operators to connect
with their customers in new, unique and dynamic ways. This panel will
examine how the different generations of clientele purchase and consume
products, how their behaviors are redefining how we accommodate them,
and the technology that allows operators to better engage with their
customers to bolster sales, customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Speakers:
C.J. Recher, Director of Marketing, Five Star Food Service
Amanda
Sulc, Director of Category Insights and Strategy, Accent Food Services
Brian
Fischer, VP of Regional Sales, USA Technologies
Juan Jorquera,
Founder and CRO, Vagabond Vending LLC
William Kolpasky, Product
Manager, 365 Retail Markets
Paul Woody, Director of Operations,
Gimme Vending LLC
|
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
|
The NAMA Show, 2018
|
|
|
|
Las Vegas Convention Center
|
|
|
|
South Hall
|
|
|
|
Las Vegas, Nevada
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit:
|
|
|
USA Technologies will be showcasing its latest products and services in Booth #608
services in Booth #608
|
|
|
|
