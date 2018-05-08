USPSTF upgrades PSA test recommendation for prostate cancer screening

DENVER, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC), a national organization committed to men's health and a leader in prostate cancer early detection, supports the updated recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) upgrading prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening to a "C" rating for prostate cancer testing for men ages 55-69.

The recommendation released today by the USPSTF signifies a shift in guidance aligning with recent data in support of PSA screening. An analysis published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that PSA screening lowered the risk for prostate cancer death by 25 to 32 percent when compared with those who were not screened.

"This update is a win for early detection of prostate cancer. It's not about more testing – it's about screening smarter and identifying disease at the earliest possible stage," said Alan W. Partin, M.D., Ph.D., PCEC council member and chairman of the Department of Urology at Johns Hopkins. "Prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent survivable if caught early and screening is the best way to do that."

The PCEC recommends a baseline prostate health assessment for all men beginning at age 40 to determine risk stratification, and follow-up or monitoring based on those results or specific risk populations. The organization has been a steadfast proponent of screening for early detection that is not solely limited to the PSA test and provides education on other screening methods, genomic testing and prostate cancer biomarkers that help individualize patient care and treatment choices.

"Throughout the years, we've continued to stand by evidence-based information to raise awareness and equip patients and providers for decision-making around prostate health," said Wendy Poage, president of the PCEC. "There's more work to be done to ensure men and their loved ones understand their risk and take action for their health, but these updates to the recommendation for PSA screening are a positive step in the right direction."

About the Prostate Conditions Education Council

A national organization committed to men's health, the PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. The PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and the education of men, the women in their lives and the medical community about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection and available treatment options, as well as other men's health issues.

The Council, comprised of a consortium of leading physicians, health educators, scientists and prostate cancer advocates, aims to conduct nationwide screenings for men and perform research that will aid in the detection and treatment of prostate conditions. More information is available at prostateconditions.org.

