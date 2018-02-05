ATX 3 507 -0,9%  Dow 24 346 -4,6%  Nasdaq 6 496 -3,9%  Euro 1,2386 0,0% 
ATX P 1 766 -1,1%  EStoxx50 3 479 -1,3%  Nikkei 21 606 -4,7%  CHF 1,1554 0,2% 
DAX 12 687 -0,8%  FTSE100 7 335 -1,5%  Öl 67,0 0,2%  Gold 1 338 0,5% 

United Technologies Aktie [WKN: 852759 / ISIN: US9130171096]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick

06.02.2018 01:30:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

UTC Aerospace Systems To Provide Critical Content For KF-X Fourth-Gen Fighter

SINGAPORE AIR SHOW, Singapore, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that it will provide several key components for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X advanced multirole fighter jet. The company is under contract with KAI to provide the fighter's complete environmental control system—including air conditioning, bleed air control and cabin pressurization and liquid cooling—along with the aircraft's air turbine starter and flow control valve.

UTC Aerospace Systems will provide several key components for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X advanced multirole fighter jet. Photo Credit: KAI

To help make the environmental control system easier to install and maintain, UTC Aerospace Systems designed it with key components of the air conditioning and liquid cooling integrated into a single pack. Compared to a system with components distributed across the aircraft, this integrated design also helps reduce weight by eliminating the need for ducts and connectivity between distributed components, and reduces the amount of space the system occupies on the aircraft.

In addition, UTC Aerospace Systems' air turbine starter converts pneumatic power from the aircraft's auxiliary power unit into mechanical energy to supply the necessary torque to start the engine both on the ground and in the air. The flow control valve regulates the air flow and pressure into the air turbine starter to provide optimal engine starting capability. 

UTC Aerospace Systems' content on the KF-X represents a continuation of its longstanding relationship with KAI. The company already provides the complete environmental control system, air turbine starter and airframe mounted accessory drive for KAI's T-50 trainer, along with multiple systems for the TA-50 and FA-50 light attack variants.   

KAI aims to manufacture more than 100 KF-X fighters for the Republic of Korea Air Force. Production deliveries are expected to commence in the mid-2020s.

"UTC Aerospace Systems is pleased to partner with KAI on the development of the KF-X fighter," said Electric, Environmental and Engine Systems President Tim White. "Our state-of-the-art technology will help maximize the performance of this new aircraft, and we are positioned to offer additional system opportunities to further enhance its competitiveness. We look forward to supporting the KF-X program in the years ahead."

About UTC Aerospace Systems
UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utc-aerospace-systems-to-provide-critical-content-for-kf-x-fourth-gen-fighter-300593063.html

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems

Nachrichten zu United Technologies Corp. (UTC)

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu United Technologies Corp. (UTC)

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
26.01.18 United Technologies Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.18 United Technologies buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.18 United Technologies Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.10.17 United Technologies Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.17 United Technologies Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Technologies Corp. (UTC) 105,06 -5,09% United Technologies Corp. (UTC)

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Talfahrt geht weiter: US-Börsen schließen mit dramatischen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen hat sich die Talfahrt zum Wochenauftakt mit erhöhtem Tempo fortgesetzt. Die Nervosität unter den Anlegern nahm spürbar zu.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH