UTC Aerospace Systems To Provide Critical Content For KF-X Fourth-Gen Fighter

SINGAPORE AIR SHOW, Singapore, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that it will provide several key components for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X advanced multirole fighter jet. The company is under contract with KAI to provide the fighter's complete environmental control system—including air conditioning, bleed air control and cabin pressurization and liquid cooling—along with the aircraft's air turbine starter and flow control valve.

To help make the environmental control system easier to install and maintain, UTC Aerospace Systems designed it with key components of the air conditioning and liquid cooling integrated into a single pack. Compared to a system with components distributed across the aircraft, this integrated design also helps reduce weight by eliminating the need for ducts and connectivity between distributed components, and reduces the amount of space the system occupies on the aircraft.

In addition, UTC Aerospace Systems' air turbine starter converts pneumatic power from the aircraft's auxiliary power unit into mechanical energy to supply the necessary torque to start the engine both on the ground and in the air. The flow control valve regulates the air flow and pressure into the air turbine starter to provide optimal engine starting capability.

UTC Aerospace Systems' content on the KF-X represents a continuation of its longstanding relationship with KAI. The company already provides the complete environmental control system, air turbine starter and airframe mounted accessory drive for KAI's T-50 trainer, along with multiple systems for the TA-50 and FA-50 light attack variants.

KAI aims to manufacture more than 100 KF-X fighters for the Republic of Korea Air Force. Production deliveries are expected to commence in the mid-2020s.

"UTC Aerospace Systems is pleased to partner with KAI on the development of the KF-X fighter," said Electric, Environmental and Engine Systems President Tim White. "Our state-of-the-art technology will help maximize the performance of this new aircraft, and we are positioned to offer additional system opportunities to further enhance its competitiveness. We look forward to supporting the KF-X program in the years ahead."

