Unifor and Compass Minerals reach tentative agreement

GODERICH, ON, July 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Unifor and Compass Minerals have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, will end a 12 week strike at the salt mine in Goderich, Ontario.

"There is no doubt that the support from hundreds of members of Unifor and other unions, along with the ongoing support from the Goderich community made a powerful impact to help get Unifor back to the table," said Jerry Dias, National President.

The bargaining committee representing 348 members of Local 16-0 will bring the tentative agreement to a vote at a membership meeting scheduled for Monday, July 16, 2018.

Details of the agreement will only be presented to the members. For updates on this bargaining please visit unifor.org/compassmine.

"The past 78 days have been hard on our members and our families, but the solidarity and support we have been shown by our town and the hundreds of sisters and brothers in the labour movement has made all the difference," said Gary Lynch, President, Local 16-0. "From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our members I want to thank everyone who continues to support us."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

