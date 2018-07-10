|
Union Pacific Spotlights Safe Chemical Transportation
OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific recognized 54 companies with its distinguished Pinnacle Award for their commitment to safely transport chemical products. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific's Pinnacle Award commends customers dedicated to safety excellence, ensuring chemical shipments arrive to their destinations in the safest manner," said Kenny Rocker, vice president and general manager – Industrial. "We appreciate the business collaboration, preventative measures and continued focus on eliminating chemical releases during transit."
The Pinnacle Award program has recognized Union Pacific's hazardous materials shippers for nearly 20 years. Criteria include safe-loading techniques, shipment securement and zero NARs. NAR is an unintentional hazardous material release during rail transportation not caused by an accident. Union Pacific's hazardous materials safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Pinnacle Award winners based on 2017 shipments are listed below. More information about Union Pacific's commitment to safely transport hazardous materials is available in the Operating Safely section of its Building America Report.
Union Pacific Railroad Pinnacle Award Winners
Aeropres Corporation
Agrium U.S. Inc.
AkzoNobel
Arkema
ARLANXEO Canada
BP
CALAMCO
Cenovus Energy Marketing Services LTD
CITGO Petroleum
Coffeyville Resources
Cornerstone Chemical
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Eco Services Operations Corp.
Energy Transport, LLC
EnLink Midstream
Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions
HollyFrontier
Husky Energy
Indorama Ventures Logistics LLC
INEOS Olefins and Polymers USA
INEOS Oligomers
INEOS Oxide
INEOS Styrolution America LLC
INVISTA
Koppers, Inc.
Marathon Petroleum
Merichem
Methanex Methanol
Mexichem Fluor
MGP Ingredients
Monsanto
Monument Chemical Houston
Nalco Champion, an Ecolab Company
NorFalco Sales, Glencore Canada Corp.
NOVA Chemicals
Novus International, Inc.
Odfjell Terminals (Houston) Inc.
OXEA
PCS Sales USA
PeroxyChem
Phillips 66
PVS Chemicals
Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc.
Ruetgers Canada
Sasol
Shintech
Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company
Solvay Chemicals
Suncor Energy Inc.
Targa Resources
The Chemours Company
US Magnesium
U.S. Oil & Refining Co.
Westlake Chemical
Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.
