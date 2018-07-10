Union Pacific Spotlights Safe Chemical Transportation

OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific recognized 54 companies with its distinguished Pinnacle Award for their commitment to safely transport chemical products. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific's Pinnacle Award commends customers dedicated to safety excellence, ensuring chemical shipments arrive to their destinations in the safest manner," said Kenny Rocker, vice president and general manager – Industrial. "We appreciate the business collaboration, preventative measures and continued focus on eliminating chemical releases during transit."

The Pinnacle Award program has recognized Union Pacific's hazardous materials shippers for nearly 20 years. Criteria include safe-loading techniques, shipment securement and zero NARs. NAR is an unintentional hazardous material release during rail transportation not caused by an accident. Union Pacific's hazardous materials safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Pinnacle Award winners based on 2017 shipments are listed below. More information about Union Pacific's commitment to safely transport hazardous materials is available in the Operating Safely section of its Building America Report.

Union Pacific Railroad Pinnacle Award Winners

Aeropres Corporation Agrium U.S. Inc. AkzoNobel Arkema ARLANXEO Canada BP CALAMCO Cenovus Energy Marketing Services LTD CITGO Petroleum Coffeyville Resources Cornerstone Chemical E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Eco Services Operations Corp. Energy Transport, LLC EnLink Midstream Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions HollyFrontier Husky Energy Indorama Ventures Logistics LLC INEOS Olefins and Polymers USA INEOS Oligomers INEOS Oxide INEOS Styrolution America LLC INVISTA Koppers, Inc. Marathon Petroleum Merichem Methanex Methanol Mexichem Fluor MGP Ingredients Monsanto Monument Chemical Houston Nalco Champion, an Ecolab Company NorFalco Sales, Glencore Canada Corp. NOVA Chemicals Novus International, Inc. Odfjell Terminals (Houston) Inc. OXEA PCS Sales USA PeroxyChem Phillips 66 PVS Chemicals Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc. Ruetgers Canada Sasol Shintech Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company Solvay Chemicals Suncor Energy Inc. Targa Resources The Chemours Company US Magnesium U.S. Oil & Refining Co. Westlake Chemical

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-spotlights-safe-chemical-transportation-300678122.html

SOURCE Union Pacific