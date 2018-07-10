Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
10.07.2018 01:23:00

Union Pacific Spotlights Safe Chemical Transportation

OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific recognized 54 companies with its distinguished Pinnacle Award for their commitment to safely transport chemical products. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

"Union Pacific's Pinnacle Award commends customers dedicated to safety excellence, ensuring chemical shipments arrive to their destinations in the safest manner," said Kenny Rocker, vice president and general manager – Industrial. "We appreciate the business collaboration, preventative measures and continued focus on eliminating chemical releases during transit."

The Pinnacle Award program has recognized Union Pacific's hazardous materials shippers for nearly 20 years. Criteria include safe-loading techniques, shipment securement and zero NARs. NAR is an unintentional hazardous material release during rail transportation not caused by an accident. Union Pacific's hazardous materials safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Pinnacle Award winners based on 2017 shipments are listed below. More information about Union Pacific's commitment to safely transport hazardous materials is available in the Operating Safely section of its Building America Report.

Union Pacific Railroad Pinnacle Award Winners

Aeropres Corporation

Agrium U.S. Inc.

AkzoNobel

Arkema

ARLANXEO Canada

BP

CALAMCO

Cenovus Energy Marketing Services LTD

CITGO Petroleum

Coffeyville Resources

Cornerstone Chemical

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eco Services Operations Corp.

Energy Transport, LLC

EnLink Midstream

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions

HollyFrontier

Husky Energy

Indorama Ventures Logistics LLC

INEOS Olefins and Polymers USA

INEOS Oligomers

INEOS Oxide

INEOS Styrolution America LLC

INVISTA

Koppers, Inc.

Marathon Petroleum

Merichem

Methanex Methanol

Mexichem Fluor

MGP Ingredients

Monsanto

Monument Chemical Houston

Nalco Champion, an Ecolab Company

NorFalco Sales, Glencore Canada Corp.

NOVA Chemicals

Novus International, Inc.

Odfjell Terminals (Houston) Inc.

OXEA

PCS Sales USA

PeroxyChem

Phillips 66

PVS Chemicals

Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc.

Ruetgers Canada

Sasol

Shintech

Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company

Solvay Chemicals

Suncor Energy Inc.

Targa Resources

The Chemours Company

US Magnesium

U.S. Oil & Refining Co.

Westlake Chemical

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-spotlights-safe-chemical-transportation-300678122.html

SOURCE Union Pacific

