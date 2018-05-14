Unique Generational Opportunity to Develop Buffalo-Niagara NFTA-Metro Rail Stations

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuire Development Co., a Buffalo based, full-scale commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority ("NFTA") has retained the organization as a real estate advisor, via a competitive RFP process, to provide real estate consulting and advisory services in connection with development of the NFTA-Metro Rail Corridor properties. Within this retention, McGuire is excited to release a Request for Qualifications ("RFQ") on behalf of the NFTA. The NFTA is seeking qualified and interested commercial real estate developers for all of the NFTA-Metro Rail Corridor properties located in the City of Buffalo, NY including LaSalle Station, Amherst Station, Humboldt-Hospital Station, Delavan College Station, Utica Station, Summer-Best Station, and the soon-to-be developed DL&W Station.

The uprising Transit Oriented Development ("TOD") trend, focused on creating compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities, centered around high-quality train systems, has ignited the drive to develop these stations. This is a generational opportunity for interested developers to identify a site(s) of focus to create a true destination. This RFQ introduces an opportunity for developers to capitalize on the synergy between the overall vision for NFTA-Metro and the rapid growth and renaissance of the City of Buffalo.

The NFTA has had great success with the joint development of the Allen-Medical Campus Station. This initiative signifies one of the biggest changes to metro rail in its history. In partnership with the University at Buffalo, the above-ground portion of the Allen-Medical Campus Station was demolished and incorporated into a new $375 million UB School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (UB SMBS) building at 955 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. The station and UB SMBS building are directly connected to adjacent hospitals and medical research facilities on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. This expedited project has served as a catalyst for increased ridership, access, and revenue for NFTA-Metro and the community. The RFQ seeks to capitalize on that success, with the NFTA seeking qualified development teams to partner with on projects similar to this $375 million initiative.

The RFQ will be released through the NYS Contract Reporter, and the Construction Exchange, and widely on multiple media outlets. Please reference bids.nfta.com for any inquiries related to this RFQ. A Request for Proposals (RFP) for development at NFTA-Metro rail properties is expected to be released for each of the particular stations within (6) six months.

