Uniserve receives TSX Venture Top 50 award for 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve), one of Canada's premier providers of tech solutions in voice, data and media services for home and business customers, is very pleased to announce it has received a highly prestigious award from the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the top 50 companies on the exchange for 2017.

The TSX Venture, with over 1600 listed companies, is one of the premier exchanges in the world, with most of its listed companies showing significant annual growth.

The "TSX Venture 50" award is a ranking of the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange by share price, trading volume and market capitalization.

"All of the award winners have seen tremendous growth over the past year, offered remarkable returns to their shareholders and are actively traded in the market," said Arne Gulstene, regional head of the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange's TSX Company Services Group.

Nicholas Jeffery, CEO of Uniserve, said, "It is a wonderful reflection of the enormous changes and team efforts that have been made by the Board, Management team and the entire Uniserve staff this past year. We appreciate that this is just the beginning of a new exciting chapter for this 28-year-old business.

Last year saw organic growth through new product development, key acquisitions and geographic expansion across Canada," Jeffery continued, "and I am delighted that the company has kept our focus on shareholder value and return. There are some amazing opportunities being presented to this company as we continue our growth, and this award is the icing on the cake of a great year."

About Uniserve

Uniserve (TSX-V:USS) is a unified communications company delivering integrated voice, data and media services to over 13,000 customers within the residential, business to business and enterprise IT markets, currently primarily focused on Western Canada.

The company has been in existence for 28 years and has a client base across three sectors selling directly and through the wholesale channel.

The recent corporate restructuring of the past year has resulted in most the board and management team being replaced, culminating in the hiring of Nicholas Jeffery as the new CEO. He has a wealth of internet service providing, data centre and managed service company experience.



Uniserve prides itself on delivering world class customer service. Businesses can trust the company to offer highly competitive pricing and cutting edge technology bundles, all underpinned by an exemplary service team based in Canada.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

