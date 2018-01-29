United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services and Sale of Raw Materials

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES
AND
SALE
OF RAW MATERIALS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017, 11 December 2017 and 11 January 2018 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts; and to the announcement of the
Company dated 29 December 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Raw Materials Supply Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group entered into the
contract with the associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.
The Company further announces that the member of the Group, as seller,
entered into raw materials supply contract with an associate of Mr.
Deripaska, as buyer.
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017, 11 December 2017 and 11 January 2018 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group entered into the
contract with the associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New
Repair Services Contract”), details of which are set out below.
|
|
|
Date of the
contract
|
|
Customer (member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
|
Term of contract
|
|
Repair services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year
ending
31 December
2018
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
26 January 2018
|
|
JSC "RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
JSC "Bratskenergoremont”
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Technological
cleaning of boiler
units for storage of
wet
coagulant
|
|
388,489
(Note 1)
|
|
Within 15
calendar days
from the date
of signing the
certificates
of
work
performed
|
|
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
388,489
|
|
Note:
1. The consideration is based on the contractor’s remuneration at
USD388,489 excluding VAT for servicing of the plant.
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation
of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of
contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated
costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the
relevant repair works. In accordance with the Company’s procurement
policies and using tools such as the Company’s procurement portal, the
Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in
relation to the required repair services. The Company’s procurement
managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the
Company’s procurement policies, with approval from the Company’s bidding
committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions
(taking into account the price, the fact that the contractor performed
similar works for the Group successfully previously and the availability
of professionals with the required skill and experience) and then
entered into the contract with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be
approximately USD10.309 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as
they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the
benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an
arm’s length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova and Mr. Vladislav Soloviev (since 1 January 2018 when his
appointment as director of En+ was effective), who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of JSC "Bratskenergoremont”. Mr. Deripaska is
also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital
of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract (except Mr.
Vladislav Soloviev as Mr. Vladislav Soloviev’s appointment as director
of En+ had not been effective at the time of the Board resolution).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
JSC "Bratskenergoremont” is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the
issued share capital and are therefore associates of En+ which is a
substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of
the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
SALE OF RAW MATERIALS
NEW RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY CONTRACT
The Company announces that the member of the Group, as seller, entered
into raw materials supply contract with an associate of Mr. Deripaska,
as buyer, with major terms set out below (the "New Raw Materials
Supply Contract”):
|
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
Seller (member
of the Group)
|
|
Buyer (associate
of Mr.
Deripaska)
|
|
Raw materials to be
supplied
|
|
Estimated
delivery
volume for
the
year ending
31
December 2018
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year
ending
31 December 2018
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
26 January 2019
|
|
JSC "UC
RUSAL TH”
|
|
"Glavstroy-Ust
Labinsk” LLC
|
|
Aluminum powder
|
|
240 tons
|
|
1,046,640
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
100% advance
payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated
consideration payable for
the
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,046,640
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The approximate contract price is agreed between the parties and
based on per unit price: 4,361 USD/ton. The contract price per ton is
linked to the price of aluminium on the LME plus a premium calculated on
a monthly basis and in accordance with the average price of aluminium on
the LME one month prior to the month of shipment.
The consideration under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract is to be
paid in cash via bank transfer or the offsetting of reciprocal
obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract
and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts should be
aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, and the subject matter of each contract
relates to the supply of raw materials by the Group to the associates of
En+/Mr. Deripaska.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to the Group under the New Raw Materials
Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to
be approximately USD16.224 million.
The consideration payable under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts
is calculated by multiplying the unit price by the volume. The unit
price is set out in the note to the table above.
The consideration payable under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract
has been arrived at after arm’s length negotiation with reference to the
market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in
the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and
those offered by members of the Group to independent third parties
customers. The price list for the New Raw Materials Supply Contract is
applicable to all buyers of similar products. The selling price is based
upon the purchase price + ordering costs + 0.1% general expenses + 2%
efficiency. The annual aggregate amount is the maximum amount of
consideration payable under the terms of the New Raw Materials Supply
Contract based on the delivery volume estimated by Directors and the
demand from the buyer.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the entering into of the New Raw Materials
Supply Contract is for the benefit of the Company as the sale is
profitable and the Group is assured of payment on a timely basis and
there are less financial risks.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Raw Materials Supply Contract is on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions, save
for (a) Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is
interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic
Element; (b) Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic
Element; and (c) Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive
officer for finance of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding
company of "Glavstroy-Ust-Labinsk” LLC. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the relevant New Raw Materials Supply Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
"Glavstroy-Ust-Labinsk” LLC is held by Basic Element as to more than 30%
of the issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held by Mr.
Deripaska (an executive Director) as to more than 50% of the issued
share capital. "Glavstroy-Ust-Labinsk” LLC is therefore an associate of
Mr. Deripaska and is thus a connected person of the Company.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Raw Materials
Supply Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the
Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract and
the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts for the
financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than
5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule
14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders’ approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Raw Materials Supply Contract will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
JSC "Bratskenergoremont” is principally engaged in activities for
supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric
installation, all-construction works and others.
"Glavstroy-Ust-Labinsk” LLC is principally engaged in construction.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Basic Element”
|
|
Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
|
"Board”
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company”
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"connected person(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)”
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+”
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
"Group”
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules”
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska”
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios”
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts”
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to the members of the Group during the year
2018, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 30
October 2017, 11 December 2017 and 11 January 2018.
|
"Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts”
|
|
the raw materials supply contracts between members of the Group, as
sellers, and associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, as buyers, as
disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 29 December 2017.
|
"substantial shareholder”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"USD”
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
"VAT”
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
29 January 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005013/en/