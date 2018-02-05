United Company RUSAL Plc: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Trading Update

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UC RUSAL announces its operating results for the fourth quarter of
2017 ("4Q17”)1 and for the 12 months ended 31
December 2017 ("12M17”).
Aluminium
•
Aluminium production2 in 4Q17
totaled 944 thousand tonnes (+1.4% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ”)), with
Siberian smelters representing 94% of total aluminium output. Total
production dynamics remained largely stable with capacity utilization
reaching 97%. The production of value added products (VAP3 )
in 4Q17 amounted to 469 thousand tonnes (+9.1% YoY), the company
maintains VAP production levels as per its guidance at c.50% of total
product mix;
• In 4Q17 aluminium sales increased (+3.3% QoQ) totaling 1 million
tonnes. In 4Q17, sales of VAPs decreased to 462 thousand tonnes. (-3.4%
QoQ). The QoQ decline in VAP sales dynamics is largely explained by a
skew towards primary aluminium under existing contracts which led to a
decline of VAP’s share in total sales to 46%. The Company expects that
the sales mix will trend towards the production mix and targets 50-52%
share of VAPs through 2018 on the back of a solid backlog of
end-customer product orders for 2018 and the launch of new VAPs
capacities;
• In 4Q17 the average aluminium realized price4 increased by
6.5% QoQ to USD2,263/t. The increase was due to positive dynamics in
London Metal Exchange ("LME”) QP5 component (+7.1% QoQ
to USD2,102/t). The average realized premium component remained almost
flat (-0.6% QoQ to USD161/t);
• In 12M17 aluminium production totaled 3,707 thousand tonnes (+0.6%
year-on-year ("YoY”));
• In 12M17 aluminium sales increased (+3.6% YoY) totaling 3,955 thousand
tonnes. This increase was achieved largely due to an increase in third
party aluminium products sales (+91.3% YoY to 169 thousand tonnes);
• During 12M17, the company as per its strategy continued to grow VAP’s
sales, which totaled 1,869 thousand tonnes (+11.4% YoY). The share of
VAP’s sales in total sales now stands at 47% in comparison with 44% in
12M16; and
• In 12M17, the average aluminium realized price increased by 21.5% YoY
to USD2,105/t due to positive dynamics in LME QP component (+23.5% YoY
to USD1,942/t). The average realized premium component increased by 2.3%
YoY to USD163/t).
Alumina
• In 4Q17, total alumina production increased by 1.3% QoQ, totaling
1,990 thousand tonnes. Russian operations accounted for 36% of the total
output. The performance of the Company’s alumina assets was largely in
line with the production plan.
• The continuation of ramping up capacity at Russian (Urals Alumina
Refinery) and Ukrainian (Nikolaev) based refineries post the completion
of upgrades earlier in 2017 was largely behind the 12M17 YoY production
increase of +3.3%, to 7,773 thousand tonnes.
Bauxite and nepheline ore
• In 4Q17, bauxite production increased by 7.4% QoQ to 2,945 thousand
tonnes. This is due to a low comparison base in 3Q17 for mines of
Bauxite Company of Guyana, Kindia and North Urals. In 4Q17, Nepheline
output decreased by 7.4% to 1,041 thousand tonnes, due to seasonal
decline in production.
• In 12M17 bauxite output totaled 11,645 thousand tonnes (-4.4% YoY).
The decrease of bauxite production is largely attributed to a decline in
output in 3Q17, due to abnormal weather conditions that affected the
operational performance of Bauxite Company of Guyana and Windalco as
well as scheduled operational equipment care and maintenance works at
mines in Kindia and Timan. Nepheline ore output decreased by 2.3% YoY to
4,332 thousand tons.
Market overview6
• The LME aluminium price increased 30.8% YoY in 2017, reaching
USD2,256/t on January 2, 2018, nearly a six-year high, consolidating at
c. USD2,200/t as a result of widespread capacity cuts in China and a
steady reduction of LME stocks - further evidence of a global market
deficit. Rising cost inflation in China made a significant proportion of
operating Chinese aluminium capacity barely breakeven by the end of 2017.
• According to the World Bank estimates, the global economy demonstrated
robust growth in 2017, with GDP strengthening from 2.4% in 2016 to 3.0%
in 2017. China’s GDP in 2017 accelerated from 6.7% in 2016 to 6.9%
according to National Bureau of Statistics. Global manufacturing PMI
(Purchaser Managers Index) continued to stay significantly above the 50
level during 2017, rising to 54.5 in December 2017. Manufacturing
activities increased in nearly all major economies and consumer
confidence stayed at a high level during 2017.
• The reported aluminium inventories in the world ex-China fell further
to |P5 2.9 million tonnes at the end of 2017, down |P5 1.0 million
tonnes from the level at the end of 2016. The ratio of inventories to
aluminium consumption continued to decline at a steady rate during 2017
and fell to |P5 36 days at the end of 2017 as compared to |P5 51 days at
the end of 2016.
• UC RUSAL’s preliminary estimates show that global aluminium demand
grew by 6% YoY in 2017 to 64 million tonnes as a result of strong demand
across all geographical regions. Robust demand growth left the global
aluminum market balance in a deficit of around 1 million tonnes in 2017.
• UC RUSAL estimated demand for aluminum in China in 2017 grew by 7.8%
to 34.9 million tonnes compared to 32.4 million tonnes a year ago.
Ex-China demand grew by 3.7% to 29.2 million tonnes for the same period.
• There is strong evidence of the implementation of supply side reform
in the Chinese aluminum industry in 2017 with more than 10 million
tonnes of illegal operating capacity and project cuts. As a result,
according to data from Aladdiny, industry information provider,
annualized Chinese aluminum production in November 2017 has dropped to
35.4 million tonnes from its maximum of 38.6 million tonnes in July of
2017.
• The announcement by the Chinese regulator regarding winter capacity
cuts, which has now been implemented, will result in annualized
production losses of approximately 1 million tonnes of metal, and 4.4
million tonnes of alumina, according to UC RUSAL estimates. Larger
losses may take place in the carbon material supply chain, including
anodes and coking coal, which would exert upward pressure on the costs
base of aluminium producers due to increasing raw material prices.
• China continues to focus on implementing strong anti-pollution
controls and environmental measures on energy intensive industries and
intends to further cap and reduce CO2 emissions. Starting this year,
Chinese aluminum smelters will start paying environmental tax,
potentially increasing production costs by 70-100 RMB/tonne for big
producers.
• In addition to Chinese domestic regulatory measures, Chinese semis
exports stay under significant pressure from international anti-dumping
initiatives and there have been recent announcements calling for further
investigations under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 of
the US, alongside the possible introduction of new duties on Chinese
semis exported to the US. This could result in a continued drop of
exports of Chinese flat rolled products and other aluminium semis
products to United States, the second largest Chinese semis consuming
market.
|
KEY OPERATING DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP PRODUCTION DATA7
|
(‘000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
3,707
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
utilisation rate
|
|
|
|
97%
|
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium foil and packaging products
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
|
84.7
|
|
|
|
18.9%
|
Alumina
|
|
|
|
1,990
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
7,773
|
|
|
|
7,527
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
Bauxite
|
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
11,645
|
|
|
|
12,187
|
|
|
|
-4.4%
|
Nepheline
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
|
|
4,332
|
|
|
|
4,432
|
|
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP SALES DATA
|
(‘000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium sales
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
968
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
3,955
|
|
|
|
3,818
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
incl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOAZ aluminium product sales
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
Other third parties aluminium products sales
|
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
91.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, US$/tonne
|
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
|
21.5%
|
LME QP component
|
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
|
1,942
|
|
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
|
23.5%
|
Realised premium
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VAP sales in tonnes
|
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
Share of VAP
|
|
|
|
46%
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47%
|
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia (Siberia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bratsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
Novokuznetsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
54.4
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
Irkutsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
Khakas aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia — Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volgograd aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
85.3%
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Nadvoitsy aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
-7.8%
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
-4.1%
|
Kandalaksha aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kubikenborg Aluminium (KUBAL)
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
3,707
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
Remelting of third-party primary aluminium at Volgograd smelter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-35.2%
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
-44.0%
|
Total aluminium products output including remelting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
3,728
|
|
|
|
3,724
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foil and packaging production results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonness)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sayanal
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
|
38.2
|
|
|
|
34.4
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
Ural Foil
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
42.3%
|
Sayana Foil
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
24.9%
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenal
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
|
16.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
|
84.7
|
|
|
|
19.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other aluminium products output and silicon output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 toness)
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary alloys
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
28.3
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
Silicon
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
9.2%
|
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
Powder
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
-21.3%
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
Wheels (‘000 units)8
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINA PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ireland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aughinish Alumina
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
|
|
1,937
|
|
|
|
1,967
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Windalco
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nikolaev Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurallumina
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogoslovsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
961
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|
Achinsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
Urals Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
|
11.3%
|
Boxitogorsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia (JV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Queensland Alumina Ltd
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total alumina production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,990
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
7,773
|
|
|
|
7,527
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAUXITE MINING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
—
|
Windalco
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
|
|
1,954
|
|
|
|
2,054
|
|
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Urals
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
2,367
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
Timan
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
|
-14.9%
|
|
|
|
3,163
|
|
|
|
3,064
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Kindia
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
-11.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guyana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
1,045
|
|
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total bauxite production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
11,645
|
|
|
|
12,187
|
|
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nepheline ore production9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonnes wet)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kiya Shaltyr Nepheline Syenite
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
|
|
4,332
|
|
|
|
4,432
|
|
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOINT VENTURE OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‘000 tonnes wet)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
|
12M17
|
|
|
|
12M16
|
|
|
|
Change,%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchanskaya HP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity generation, mwh
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
|
|
-24.0%
|
|
|
|
13,287
|
|
|
|
13,969
|
|
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchanskiy aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (´000 tons)
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
37.4
|
|
|
|
37.3
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogatyr Komir and Bogatyr Trans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal production (50%) (Kt)
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
5,807
|
|
|
|
5,212
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
20,204
|
|
|
|
17,525
|
|
|
|
15.3%
|
Transportation volumes (50%) (Kt of transportation)
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
13.3%
|
|
|
|
6,222
|
|
|
|
6,236
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
By order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
5 February 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
|
1
|
|
Operating data is based on preliminary data and maybe updated in the
4Q17 financial results.
|
2
|
|
Aluminium production represented by salable products output (the
number includes all facilities excluding Volgograd remelting).
|
3
|
|
VAP includes alloyed ingots, slabs, billets, wire rod, wheels, high
and special purity aluminium.
|
4
|
|
The realised price includes three components: LME component,
commodity premium and VAP upcharge.
|
5
|
|
QP (quotation period) prices differs from the real time LME quotes
due to a time lag between LME quotes and sales recognition and due
to contract formula speciality.
|
6
|
|
Unless otherwise stated data for the "Market overview” section is
sourced from Bloomberg, CRU, CNIA, IAI and Antaike.
|
7
|
|
Unless stated otherwise the production data throughout the report is
presented on equity-adjusted basis (for exceptions please refer to
the data of the Boguchansky smelter and Boguchanskaya HPP).
Production volumes are calculated based on the pro rata share of the
Company´s(and its subsidiaries´) ownership.
|
8
|
|
SKAD operations, engaged in wheels production, were consolidated in
April 2017. Taking into account production volumes before the date
of acquisition, output in 12M17 significantly grew by 28.4% YoY, up
to 842 thousand wheels from 656 thousand wheels in 12M16.
|
9
|
|
Nepheline ore used as a feedstock for alumina production at the
Achinsk alumina refinery.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005039/en/