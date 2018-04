(RTTNews) - United Continental Holdings Inc.'s (UAL) Chief Executive Officer is giving up his bonus and its chairman is stepping aside.

The airline said in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz asked the board not to award him the payout for 2017. Chairman Robert Milton, a former Air Canada CEO, will be replaced with another independent board chief. Laurence Simmons, a director who joined the oversight council in 2010, also plans to step down.

The company noted that the size of the Board will be reduced from 16 directors to 14 directors. At the Annual Meeting, 12 directors are nominated for election by the holders of Common Stock and two directors will be elected by the holders of other classes of stock.