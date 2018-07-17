|
United Kingdom Digital Dental Solutions Market Forecast to 2020 - 350 End Users, Including Dental Practitioners and Dental Laboratory Technicians
The "United Kingdom Digital Dental Solutions Market, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an overview on the digital dental solutions market in the United Kingdom and provides a four-year forecast from 2016 to 2020. The uniqueness of this study lies is that it provides insights gathered from more than 350 end users, including dental practitioners and dental laboratory technicians. The segments include intraoral scanners, extraoral scanners, intraoral imaging, extraoral imaging, CAD/CAM Milling systems, and 3D printers.
Dental practices and dental laboratories in the United Kingdom have recognized the importance of adopting digital dental solutions. Digital dental solutions are recording substantial growth and are expected to continue expansion as business models and significant value offerings continue to evolve in tandem with the fast-paced world of connected health.
Digital dental solutions are also increasingly being utilized in diagnosis and restorative dentistry, especially in implant and oral treatment planning. Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, the high cost of digital dental solutions has been one of the key market growth restraints, especially in solo practices. Dental practices and laboratories are moving toward digitization of their practices in order to improve the workflow efficiency and increase the accuracy. This drives the demand for digital dental solutions such as CAD/CAM solutions and digital imaging systems.
On their part, vendors are launching new devices and scanners that will meet the needs of different types of dental practices and their workloads. Digital dental solutions also enable dental practices to decrease the turnaround time of devices manufactured in dental laboratories and improve diagnosis and impression accuracy while reducing cost in the long run. The biggest challenge is posed by the higher cost of digital dental solutions compared to the existing solutions in the market.
As more than 75% of all dental practices are solo practices, affordability becomes a key criterion for adoption. Moreover, interoperability and software platforms of digital systems should be compatible with each other, thereby enabling smoother workflows in dental practices and dental laboratories. The high investment cost and capital expenditure involved in hardware procurement will continue to be the biggest challenge for adoption in the near term (three to five years).
In terms of patient awareness, adoption of digital platforms by patients for education and communication is growing rapidly. On the other hand, the adoption of digital technologies by dentists or dental professionals is slower compared to patients and public. The demand from patients is likely to push dentists to adopt more digital technologies in order to reduce the waiting time and improve the aesthetic options provided in the field of dentistry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary - Growth of Digital Dentistry
- Research Scope and Segmentation
2. Market Overview of Digital Dental Solutions - United Kingdom
- Dental Infrastructure, Budget, and Spending
- Digital Dental Solutions - Market Size and Forecast in Dental Practices Overview
- Digital Dental Solutions - Installed Base and Equipment Replacement Overview
3. Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis - United Kingdom
- Intraoral Scanners Adoption Challenges - End-user Perspective
- Intraoral Scanners - Dentists' View on Buying Criteria
- Intraoral Scanners - Dentists' View on Adoption Challenges
- Intraoral Scanners - Patient Indications
- Intraoral Scanners - Penetration by Practice Type
- Intraoral Scanners Market - United Kingdom
- Intraoral Scanners - Utilization Trends
- Intraoral Scanners Adoption by Type - End-user Perspective
- Intraoral Scanners - Adoption Trends by Practice Type
- Digital Dental Solutions - Intraoral Scanners Market Trends
- Intraoral Scanners - Market Share and Vendor Penetration
- Intraoral Scanners Usage Trends by Application for Different Brands
4. Chairside Milling Systems Market - United Kingdom
- Chairside Milling Systems - Adoption Challenges
- Chairside Milling Systems Adoption Trends - End-user Perspective
- Chairside Milling Systems - Dentists' View on Buying Criteria
- Chairside Milling Systems - Dentists' View on Adoption Challenges
- Chairside Milling Systems - Penetration by Dental Practice Type
- Chairside Milling Systems Market - United Kingdom
- Decision-making in Procurement of Chairside Milling Systems - End-user Perspective
- Chairside Milling Systems - Adoption Trends by Application
- Chairside Milling Trends by Practice Type - End-user Perspective
- Chairside Milling Systems - Utilization Trends
- Chairside Milling Systems - Market Share and Vendor Penetration
- Chairside Milling Systems - End-user Perspective on Brand Adoption Trends
5. Digital Intraoral Imaging Market - United Kingdom
- Digital Intraoral Imaging - Market Challenges
- Digital Intraoral Imaging - Penetration
- Digital Intraoral Imaging Market - United Kingdom
- Penetration of Digital Intraoral Imaging Systems - End-user Perspective
- Utilization of Digital Intraoral Imaging Systems - End-user Perspective
- Digital Intraoral Imaging Systems - Competitive Landscape
6. Digital Extraoral Imaging Market - United Kingdom
- Digital Extraoral Imaging - Market Challenges
- Digital Extraoral Imaging - Penetration
- Digital Extraoral Imaging Equipment Market - UK
- Extraoral Imaging Systems - Going Completely Digital
- Digital Extraoral Imaging - Market Share and Vendor Penetration
7. Extraoral Scanners Market - United Kingdom
- Extraoral Scanners Market Challenges - End-user Perspective
- Extraoral Scanners - Penetration by Dental Practice Type
- Extraoral Scanners Market - United Kingdom
- Extraoral Scanners - Adoption Trends by Application
- Extraoral Scanners - Market Share and Vendor Penetration
8. 3D Printers Market - United Kingdom
- 3D Printers Adoption Challenges - End-user Perspective
- 3D Printers - Penetration by Dental Practice Type
- 3D Printers Market - United Kingdom
- 3D Printers Utilization Trends - End-User Perspective
- 3D Printers - Market Share and Vendor Penetration
9. Digital Dental Solutions Market in Dental Laboratories - United Kingdom
- Dental Laboratories Customer Base - End-User Perspective
- Dental Laboratories Workload - End-User Perspective
- Dental Laboratory - Market Size and Forecasts
- Extraoral Scanners Market - Dental Laboratories
- Extraoral Scanners Competitive Landscape - Dental Laboratories
- CAD/CAM Milling Systems Market - Dental Laboratories
- CAD/CAM Milling Systems Competitive Landscape - Dental Laboratories
- 3D Printers Market - Dental Laboratories
- 3D Printers Competitive Landscape - Dental Laboratories
- Milling Systems Usage Preference - Dental Laboratories
- Cost and Turnaround Time for Devices - Dental Laboratories
- Outsourcing Trends in Dental Laboratories - End-User Perspective
10. Growth Opportunity and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - New Business Models and Capabilities
- Strategic Imperatives
11. Conclusion
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggkklh/united_kingdom?w=5
