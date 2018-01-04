Up your game with a smart move - discover the NUU G3

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The NUU Mobile G3 smartphone – designed to become an extension of yourself, will allow you to communicate and navigate seamlessly with the most advanced technology available. Start up with the touch of a finger as the digital sensor recognizes your fingerprint instantly. VoLTE technology makes sure that your conversation is clear and intelligible. Dual cameras are at your service for close-ups or wide-angle shots. The curved edges and curved glass back are visually pleasing and are comfortable in the palm of your hand. A giant world is out there for you to explore. The incredibly priced NUU G3 smartphone will be your loyal partner to complement and enhance your lifestyle.

Discover the NUU G3 and visit us at our booth #36024 (South Hall) at CES 2018 in Las Vegas on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of January.

Some of the new special features:

NUU G3

MTK6757: Octa-Core processor

MediaTek Helio P25, a 2.6GHz true Octa-core processor, offers 25% better power efficiency. The 1024MHz Mali-T880 MP2 GPU processor supports 4Kx2K 30FPS video encoding / decoding.

Comes with Android 7 out of the box.

5.7" 18:9 HD+ Screen: 1.1mm bezel

The 5.7"18:9 HD+ display for an immersive experience.

The 18:9 screen with rounded corner and virtually no bezel to explore the full viewing experience. Bigger screen and more pixels in a smaller footprint. Perfect for single-handed use.

Dual curved glass design

Curved-edge design and almost bezel-less display defines the outlook for the next generation smartphone.

Dual rear camera

The 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with auto-focus and dual flash.

Large aperture for use in low light. Beautifier filters for great selfies. Burst mode.

Optimized Selfie front camera

The 13MP front camera with power flash for low light environments. Fingerprint sensor activates selfie.

4GB RAM and 64GB Memory

Expandable to 256GB.

TYPE-C

USB Type-C for quick charges and high speed downloads.

NFC

Tap and go with Android Pay(TM) or exchange files with one tap.

Facial Recognition

Unlocking your smartphone has never easier or more secure than it is now with the facial recognition features built into the NUU G3. The facial recognition technology studies your facial features to build your own facial map for a true encrypted password that is unique for every individual.

Fingerprint

3D fingerprint reading enhances speed and security.

NUU Mobile is the reliable, quality and service-oriented mobile phone brand that consumers can trust to seamlessly integrate communication into their high-speed demanding lifestyle.

NUU G3 will be sold online at NUUMobile.com as well as other major retailers as Target.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com.

You will love the NUU G3 and the easiest way to discover it is by experiencing its innovative features at our booth #36024 - South Hall at CES, Las Vegas.

Visit us at nuumobile.com

