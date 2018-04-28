Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain pork products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2r75eh5

OTTAWA, April 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on April 26, 2018 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain pork products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments, such as hotels, restaurants and cafeterias, should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Rimbey Foods Ltd. Sliced Pork Belly Variable Starts with 0 200118 Sold from February 19 up to and including April 27, 2018 Fuge Fine Meat Salchicha de Huacho Sausage 630 g None All Best Before dates from May 3, 2018 up to and including May 26, 2018 Fuge Fine Meat Maple Sage Bratwurst Sausage 630 g None All Best Before dates from May 3, 2018 up to and including May 26, 2018 Fuge Fine Meat DD Bratwurst Sausage 630 g None All Best Before dates from May 3, 2018 up to and including May 26, 2018

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the E. coli O157:H7 foodborne outbreak investigation led by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and supported by the CFIA. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Alberta Health Services are investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the AHS news release issued today for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)