Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2IHNqAl

OTTAWA, April 9, 2018 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 28, 2018 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Deli Classic brand Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef Round from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, and may have been distributed to other provinces or territories. This product may have been portioned and sold without a label, coding or under a different brand. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Deli Classic Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef

Round Variable None Best Before 2018AL10 2018AL17

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with a similar product; however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the product identified in this Food Recall Warning.

More information

· Erie Meat Products Ltd.: Linda Bergman , 416-771-1419

, 416-771-1419 · CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)