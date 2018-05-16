16.05.2018 03:30:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Whole Foods Market recalls Reblochon Cheese "raw cow cheese" due to E. coli O26

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1526426087590/1526426095525

OTTAWA, May 15, 2018 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on May 14, 2018 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Whole Foods Market is recalling Reblochon Cheese "raw cow cheese" from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O26 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The product has been sold from the following Whole Foods Market locations in Ontario:

  • 4771 Yonge Street, North York
  • 301 Cornwall Road, Oakville
  • 951 Bank Street, Ottawa
  • 87 Avenue Road, Toronto.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Whole Foods
Market

Reblochon Cheese"
raw cow cheese"

Variable

Starts with
0293524

All "Packed On" dates from
March 20, 2018  up to and
including  May 15, 2018

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.  However, there have been reported illnesses in France linked to this product. 

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

