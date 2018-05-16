|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Whole Foods Market recalls Reblochon Cheese "raw cow cheese" due to E. coli O26
Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1526426087590/1526426095525
OTTAWA, May 15, 2018 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on May 14, 2018 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Whole Foods Market is recalling Reblochon Cheese "raw cow cheese" from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O26 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The product has been sold from the following Whole Foods Market locations in Ontario:
- 4771 Yonge Street, North York
- 301 Cornwall Road, Oakville
- 951 Bank Street, Ottawa
- 87 Avenue Road, Toronto.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product in Canada. However, there have been reported illnesses in France linked to this product.
More information
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
