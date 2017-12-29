ATX 3 420 -0,4%  Dow 24 719 -0,5%  Nasdaq 6 396 -0,7%  Euro 1,2005 0,6% 
ATX P 1 725 -0,4%  EStoxx50 3 504 -0,6%  Nikkei 22 765 -0,1%  CHF 1,1698 0,1% 
DAX 12 918 -0,5%  FTSE100 7 688 0,9%  Öl 66,6 0,1%  Gold 1 303 0,8% 

Lundin Mining Aktie [WKN: A0B7XJ / ISIN: CA5503721063]

29.12.2017 23:30:00

Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

Toronto, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Toronto, December 29, 2017 (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining” or the "Company”) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from December 1, 2017 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 728,418,632 common shares with voting rights as at December 29, 2017.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on December 29, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


