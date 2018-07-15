Uplive USA Sponsors SwimShow 2018

MIAMI, July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpliveUSA is proud to announce its sponsorship of the world's largest swimwear show SwimShow 2018. The event will be held July 14-17 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Some of the most beautiful models around the world will gather here to showcase their stunning beauty and most unique swimwear.

As the pinnacle of swim wear shows for more than three decades, SwimShow draws designers, exhibitors and buyers around the world to showcase the latest in swimwear, resort wear, beachwear, activewear, and accessories. Over 2,500 curated lines, and 3,000 buyers from sixty countries will converge in the swim fashion capital of the world for an event that promises to be unforgettable in many ways.

As a sponsor of SwimShow 2018, Uplive USA continues its rapid expansion into the US market, having sponsored the most popular events of the summer including VidCon 2018 and KCON LA 2018. This opportunity will further Uplive USA's reach, affording attendees the opportunity to engage and learn about Uplive's rapidly growing live streaming and cryptocurrency platform.

About UpLive:

Launched in May, 2016, Uplive is a live-streaming platform that allows viewers to broadcast and view real-time videos via their smartphones. The platforms unique blockchain protocol allows users the ability to send virtual gifts to content creators, which can then be exchanged for money. Currently available in over 100 countries and with 100,000+ broadcasters and over 60 million downloads worldwide, the app currently supports sixteen languages including Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai. In addition, 25 million virtual gifts have been purchased monthly. Its own cryptocurrency GTO is the fastest selling ICO with daily trading volume of 20M to 200M per day.

Further information can be found at http://upliveusa.com/. Join and follow UpLive at https://www.instagram.com/uplive.usa/

