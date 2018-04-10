Utopya Innovations Inc., through Andiamo Corp. (OTCPK: ANDI), Unveils its First Smartphone Device

TORONTO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopya Innovations Inc. ("Company"), through Andiamo Corp. (OTCPK: ANDI), proudly announces the unveiling of its first smartphone device today, the Utopya Odyssey ("Smartphone" or "Device").

The Utopya Odyssey is the first smartphone to be unveiled in the Company's product lineup. This 4G smartphone features an incredible 4950 mAh battery, a beautiful 6" FHD 18:9 display, dual SIM card functionality, up to 192 GB storage capacity, a 16 MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera, and 4 GB of RAM. The Android-based Device also comes equipped with facial unlock technology and a fingerprint sensor for added user security. Specifications are subject to change between model variations.

The Utopya Odyssey is now available solely to the Company's distribution partners around the world. The Company will be releasing more product-related information in Q2 of 2018.

Further details about product specifications and distribution opportunities can be found on the Utopya Innovations website at www.Utopya.co.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(833)-UTOPYAN

(833)-886-7926

IR@utopya.co

