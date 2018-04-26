VICI Properties Inc. Completes Executive Management Team with Hiring of Samantha Sacks Gallagher as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) (together with its affiliates, "VICI Properties” or the "Company”), an experiential-asset real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that seasoned real estate and legal professional Samantha Sacks Gallagher will join the Company as Special Advisor to Chief Executive Officer Ed Pitoniak, effective May 11, 2018. Subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals, the Company plans for Ms. Gallagher to become Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Ms. Gallagher will be the Company’s chief legal officer and will oversee all legal matters for the Company. Ms. Gallagher will be based out of the Company’s offices in New York, NY.

"We are excited to welcome Samantha to VICI Properties and look forward to benefitting from her guidance and contributions,” said Mr. Pitoniak. "Samantha’s appointment as General Counsel rounds out our executive management team, and her track record and extensive experience in the REIT sector will be invaluable to the Company as we execute on our growth strategy.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Gallagher said, "VICI Properties is one of the most compelling growth stories in the REIT space, and I am excited to work with Ed and the rest of the executive team to advance the Company’s strategic priorities.”

Ms. Gallagher comes to VICI Properties with significant real estate, capital markets and corporate law experience. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO). In this role, Ms. Gallagher held leadership responsibility for all corporate governance matters, Securities and Exchange Commission and NYSE compliance, structuring of corporate-level transactions, overseeing property-level and corporate acquisitions and dispositions, supervising litigation matters, as well as managing outside counsel. Ms. Gallagher also oversaw the negotiation and documentation pertaining to First Potomac Realty Trust’s recently completed merger with Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) in October 2017. Previously, Ms. Gallagher was a Partner at Arnold & Porter LLP, Bass, Berry & Sims plc, and Hogan Lovells US LLP. Throughout her more than 15-year career, Ms. Gallagher has amassed extensive experience representing REITs and other real estate companies and financial institutions. While in private practice, Ms. Gallagher focused on capital markets transactions (including public and private equity and debt offerings), joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and strategic investments, as well as advising companies in a variety of corporate and securities law matters.

Ms. Gallagher received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, and her A.B. from Princeton University, summa cum laude.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

