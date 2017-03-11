VIZIO Recognized by EPA for Innovative Recycling Achievements

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. announced today its Silver Tier award distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizing the brand's significant contributions to sustainable electronics recycling practices. VIZIO received the award at the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony held today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Silver Tier award in the EPA's SMM Electronics Challenge recognizes VIZIO's commitment to sustainability and public disclosure of its recycling management practices. VIZIO sent 100% of collected used electronics to certified recyclers or refurbishes backed by a third-party certification program.

"Sustainable innovation is the future of manufacturing and of our country's strong economy. VIZIO's leadership in the sustainable management of electronics demonstrates its commitment to environmentally responsibility practices," said Scott Pruitt, Administrator, EPA. "The efforts of VIZIO and other 2017 SMM Electronics Challenge winners are helping to promote business growth while protecting our environment."

Continued acknowledgment from the EPA comes as a result of VIZIO's continued commitment to protecting the environment through encouraging responsible recycling practices and the reuse of electronics. Since 2014, VIZIO has recycled over 150,000,000 pounds of electronic waste, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to proper electronic recycling and refurbishment practices.

"We are humbled to be recognized by the EPA for our efforts and contributions to the collective mission of promoting the refurbishment, reuse, and responsible recycling of consumer electronics," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are proud to be helping the environment through our ongoing commitment to sustainability, and the growth and expansion of our recycling practices."

For more information about VIZIO's sustainability projects visit VIZIO.com/environment and to learn more about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visit EPA.gov.

