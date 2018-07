VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR LISTING OF BONDS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company”) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011337294 on Nasdaq Stockholm.

On June 14, 2018, the Company issued senior unsecured corporate bonds in an amount of SEK 400 million within a total framework of SEK 600 million. The bonds will mature on June 14, 2022 and carry a fixed interest of 6.15 per cent. per annum with quarterly interest payments.

The Company has applied for listing of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm and the first day of trading is expected to be on or about July 11, 2018. For the purpose of the listing, the Company has prepared a prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available on the Company’s website www.vostoknewventures.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

For additional information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.54 CEST on July 9, 2017.