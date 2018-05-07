07.05.2018 03:24:00

VPBank Finance Company Limited (VPB FC) Launches MPlus+, a Unique Digital Credit Card Delivery Solution

Allows card holders to commence their cashless journey before the physical card is delivered

HO CHI MINH CITYVietnam, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VPB FC launched MPlus+ Card, a unique digital credit card solution as an extension to the existing range of physical card products focused on category entrants.

Issuing to first time card users across Vietnam, VPB FC has a unique challenge where cardholders in far-flung provinces sometimes receive the physical card almost 15 days post approval. To bridge this, VPB FC has created this unique digital card solution - 'MPlus+ Card'. Securely delivered to cardholder's registered mobile immediately upon card approval, MPlus+ enables cardholders to make online payment instantly.

Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of VPB FC said, "As a market leader, VPB FC aims to be the issuer of choice for mass-market customers. MPlus+ Card is another example of this endeavour."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of VPB FC continued, "Our objective is to create unique solutions for unique problems. Today customers seek immediate gratification; hence MPlus+ Card, is a distinct digital card delivery solution that powers card usage even before they receive their physical card."

Mr. Arn Vogels, Country Manager, MasterCard, "We are very excited with the launch of the MPlus+ program, the first digital delivery of a credit card in Vietnam.  The key benefit is that consumers will be able to start making online purchases and enjoy MasterCard offers immediately, whilst the delivery of the card will take several days."

About VPB FC

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, VPB FC has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. VPB FC currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. VPB FC has served nearly 7 million customers, co-operating with 7,000 partners across 11,000 Points of Sale (POS) nationwide.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing Center,  VPBank Finance Company Limited (VPB FC) -- VPB FC
Address: Level 2, REE Tower, No. 9 Doan Van Bo, Ward 12, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City
Phone: (028) 3911 5212
Email: pr@fecredit.com.vn
Website: www.fecredit.com.vn

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180504/2124463-1

SOURCE FE CREDIT

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB