VPBank Finance Company Limited (VPB FC) Launches MPlus+, a Unique Digital Credit Card Delivery Solution

Allows card holders to commence their cashless journey before the physical card is delivered

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VPB FC launched MPlus+ Card, a unique digital credit card solution as an extension to the existing range of physical card products focused on category entrants.

Issuing to first time card users across Vietnam, VPB FC has a unique challenge where cardholders in far-flung provinces sometimes receive the physical card almost 15 days post approval. To bridge this, VPB FC has created this unique digital card solution - 'MPlus+ Card'. Securely delivered to cardholder's registered mobile immediately upon card approval, MPlus+ enables cardholders to make online payment instantly.

Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of VPB FC said, "As a market leader, VPB FC aims to be the issuer of choice for mass-market customers. MPlus+ Card is another example of this endeavour."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of VPB FC continued, "Our objective is to create unique solutions for unique problems. Today customers seek immediate gratification; hence MPlus+ Card, is a distinct digital card delivery solution that powers card usage even before they receive their physical card."

Mr. Arn Vogels, Country Manager, MasterCard, "We are very excited with the launch of the MPlus+ program, the first digital delivery of a credit card in Vietnam. The key benefit is that consumers will be able to start making online purchases and enjoy MasterCard offers immediately, whilst the delivery of the card will take several days."

About VPB FC

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, VPB FC has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. VPB FC currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. VPB FC has served nearly 7 million customers, co-operating with 7,000 partners across 11,000 Points of Sale (POS) nationwide.

