Valeura confirms permits for appraisal program

CALGARY, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Company") confirms that there have been no corporate developments that have changed the information released by the Company in June or the underlying value of the Company.

It is the Company's policy not to comment on rumours or speculation, however Valeura is aware of certain misleading information in the public domain concerning the Company's regulatory permits for its operations in Turkey. For clarity, Valeura confirms that, as per its release of June 28, 2018, the Company has obtained all land permitting and regulatory approvals to begin operations on Yamalik-1 well testing and the next planned appraisal well, Inanli-1.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company currently engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

