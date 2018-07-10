Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
10.07.2018 03:00:00

Valeura confirms permits for appraisal program

CALGARY, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Company") confirms that there have been no corporate developments that have changed the information released by the Company in June or the underlying value of the Company.  

Valeura Energy Inc. (CNW Group/Valeura Energy Inc.)

It is the Company's policy not to comment on rumours or speculation, however Valeura is aware of certain misleading information in the public domain concerning the Company's regulatory permits for its operations in Turkey. For clarity, Valeura confirms that, as per its release of June 28, 2018, the Company has obtained all land permitting and regulatory approvals to begin operations on Yamalik-1 well testing and the next planned appraisal well, Inanli-1.   

About the Company
Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company currently engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. 

SOURCE Valeura Energy Inc.

Wall Street schließt klar im Plus
Zum Wochenauftakt konnten die US-Börsen den Schwung vom Wochenschluss mitnehmen.

