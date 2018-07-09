ValvTechnologies to Host International Technical Conference and Users Group in Asia

HOUSTON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValvTechnologies, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacturing of zero-leakage high-performance isolation valve solutions, is pleased to announce that its International Technical Conference and Users Group (ITC Asia) will take place October 29-30, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

ITC Asia is a rare opportunity to bring together the best and most experienced valve industry professionals and application experts in an intimate setting to collaborate, share solutions and discover new technologies from other users, engineers and industry professionals.

Thailand will mark the first time the conference has been hosted in Asia. Open to all ValvTechnologies' customers, distributors and representatives from around the world, ITC Asia will focus specifically on the unique market opportunities, challenges and needs of power and oil and gas customers in the Asia Pacific region.

Designed to address regional market's challenges, ITC ASIA will provide useful information for practical application. From group and breakout sessions as well as interactive forums, attendees will leave the conference highly motivated and better equipped with the knowledge to improve business operations.

For additional information or to register, visit: http://www.cvent.com/d/pgqs5v

For questions, email: marketing(at)valv.com

ValvTechnologies invites all industry experts to submit their original and innovative topics for presentation at ITC Asia. Experience reports, case studies and other types of studies that provide interesting and compelling solutions are well suited for this conference. The deadline to submit abstracts for review is August 1, 2018. To begin the submission process, visit: info.valv.com/itc-asia-presentations.

