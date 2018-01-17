Ventas Announces Treatment of 2017 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the treatment of its 2017 distributions.

The Company’s dividends for 2017 totaled $3.115 per share, taking into account its first through fourth quarter 2017 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2017. For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2017 was $2.325 per share. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK Date Paid 2017 Ventas Dividend 2017 Taxable Income 2018 Taxable Income 2017 Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend 2017 Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend (Included in Box 1a) 2017 Box 2a Capital Gain Distr. 2017 Box 2b Unrecap. Section 1250 Gain (Included in Box 2a) Mar. 31, 2017 $0.775 $0.775 N/A $0.343838 $0.001124 $0.431162 $0.071710 June 30, 2017 $0.775 $0.775 N/A $0.343838 $0.001124 $0.431162 $0.071710 Sept. 29, 2017 $0.775 $0.775 N/A $0.343838 $0.001124 $0.431162 $0.071710 Total Taxable in 2017 $2.325 $2.325 N/A $1.031514 $0.003372 $1.293486 $0.215130 Jan. 12, 2018 $0.790 N/A $0.790 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $3.115 $2.325 $0.790 N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company’s increased fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.79 per share, announced on December 11, 2017 and paid on January 12, 2018, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2018 dividend income.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

