ATX 3 607 0,1%  Dow 25 793 0,0%  Nasdaq 6 737 -0,3%  Euro 1,2268 0,1% 
ATX P 1 823 0,2%  EStoxx50 3 622 0,3%  Nikkei 23 952 1,0%  CHF 1,1770 0,0% 
DAX 13 246 0,4%  FTSE100 7 756 -0,2%  Öl 69,3 -1,3%  Gold 1 341 0,2% 

Ventas Aktie [WKN: 878380 / ISIN: US92276F1003]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

17.01.2018 00:41:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Ventas Announces Treatment of 2017 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the treatment of its 2017 distributions.

The Company’s dividends for 2017 totaled $3.115 per share, taking into account its first through fourth quarter 2017 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2017. For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2017 was $2.325 per share. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

 
DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK
Date Paid   2017 Ventas Dividend   2017

Taxable Income

 

 

 

 

 

2018

Taxable Income

  2017 Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend 		  2017 Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in

Box 1a)

 

 

 

2017 Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr.

  2017 Box 2b

Unrecap. Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a)

Mar. 31, 2017   $0.775   $0.775  

N/A

  $0.343838   $0.001124   $0.431162   $0.071710
June 30, 2017   $0.775   $0.775  

N/A

  $0.343838   $0.001124   $0.431162   $0.071710
Sept. 29, 2017   $0.775   $0.775  

N/A

  $0.343838   $0.001124   $0.431162   $0.071710
Total Taxable in 2017   $2.325   $2.325  

N/A

  $1.031514   $0.003372   $1.293486   $0.215130
Jan. 12, 2018   $0.790  

N/A

  $0.790  

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

Total   $3.115   $2.325   $0.790  

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

             

The Company’s increased fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.79 per share, announced on December 11, 2017 and paid on January 12, 2018, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2018 dividend income.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the "Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
22.03.17 Ventas Hold SunTrust
21.11.16 Ventas Neutral Mizuho
13.07.16 Ventas Hold Argus Research Company
06.07.16 Ventas Buy Mizuho
02.05.16 Ventas Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ventas Inc. 44,80 0,00% Ventas Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen schlieaaen im Minus - Dow kann 26'000 Punkte nicht halten
Die US-Aktienmärkte setzen nach dem langen Feiertagswochenende ihre Rekordjagd am Dienstag fort.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH