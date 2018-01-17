Ventas Announces Treatment of 2017 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the treatment of its 2017
distributions.
The Company’s dividends for 2017 totaled $3.115 per share, taking into
account its first through fourth quarter 2017 dividends whose
ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2017. For income tax purposes, total
taxable dividend income for 2017 was $2.325 per share. The following
table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the
appropriate 1099DIV box number:
|
|
DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
|
2017 Ventas Dividend
|
|
2017
Taxable Income
|
|
2018
Taxable Income
|
|
2017 Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend
|
|
2017 Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in
Box 1a)
|
|
2017 Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.
|
|
2017 Box 2b
Unrecap. Section
1250 Gain
(Included in
Box 2a)
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
|
$0.775
|
|
$0.775
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.343838
|
|
$0.001124
|
|
$0.431162
|
|
$0.071710
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
$0.775
|
|
$0.775
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.343838
|
|
$0.001124
|
|
$0.431162
|
|
$0.071710
|
Sept. 29, 2017
|
|
$0.775
|
|
$0.775
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.343838
|
|
$0.001124
|
|
$0.431162
|
|
$0.071710
|
Total Taxable in 2017
|
|
$2.325
|
|
$2.325
|
|
N/A
|
|
$1.031514
|
|
$0.003372
|
|
$1.293486
|
|
$0.215130
|
Jan. 12, 2018
|
|
$0.790
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.790
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total
|
|
$3.115
|
|
$2.325
|
|
$0.790
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company’s increased fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.79 per share,
announced on December 11, 2017 and paid on January 12, 2018, is taxable
to stockholders as part of their 2018 dividend income.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding
the tax consequences of these distributions.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the
"Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006903/en/