ATX 3 682 1,1%  Dow 26 215 0,6%  Nasdaq 6 906 1,1%  Euro 1,2259 0,0% 
ATX P 1 856 1,0%  EStoxx50 3 665 0,4%  Nikkei 23 927 0,5%  CHF 1,1792 0,0% 
DAX 13 464 0,2%  FTSE100 7 715 -0,2%  Öl 69,2 0,9%  Gold 1 334 0,0% 

Ventas Aktie [WKN: 878380 / ISIN: US92276F1003]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

23.01.2018 00:28:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Ventas Recognized as One of Fortune’s 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, the only healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) on this year’s list, recognizing the Company’s industry leadership, exemplary stewardship and world-class team.

Described by Fortune as the "definitive report card on corporate reputations,” Fortune’s "Most Admired” list showcases the world’s most respected and reputable companies across 52 industries. The annual survey asks company executives, directors, and financial analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility to the community and the environment, and the ability to attract talent.

"Our inclusion on the Fortune list validates our position as one of the most respected real estate enterprises globally,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman & CEO. "This honor is a great reflection of our industry leadership, and of the dedication and commitment of our cohesive, skilled Ventas team in delivering sustained excellence over two decades.”

To learn more about Fortune 2018 "World’s Most Admired Companies” list, visit http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies. The "Most Admired” list, which is developed by Fortune in collaboration with Korn Ferry, appears in the February issue of Fortune.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the "Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
22.03.17 Ventas Hold SunTrust
21.11.16 Ventas Neutral Mizuho
13.07.16 Ventas Hold Argus Research Company
06.07.16 Ventas Buy Mizuho
02.05.16 Ventas Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ventas Inc. 44,60 0,90% Ventas Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Government Shutdown beendet: US-Börsen markieren neue Rekorde
Die US-Börsen haben den Montagshandel mit deutlichen Gewinnen beendet.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH