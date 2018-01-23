Ventas Recognized as One of Fortune’s 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, the only healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) on this year’s list, recognizing the Company’s industry leadership, exemplary stewardship and world-class team.

Described by Fortune as the "definitive report card on corporate reputations,” Fortune’s "Most Admired” list showcases the world’s most respected and reputable companies across 52 industries. The annual survey asks company executives, directors, and financial analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility to the community and the environment, and the ability to attract talent.

"Our inclusion on the Fortune list validates our position as one of the most respected real estate enterprises globally,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman & CEO. "This honor is a great reflection of our industry leadership, and of the dedication and commitment of our cohesive, skilled Ventas team in delivering sustained excellence over two decades.”

To learn more about Fortune 2018 "World’s Most Admired Companies” list, visit http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies. The "Most Admired” list, which is developed by Fortune in collaboration with Korn Ferry, appears in the February issue of Fortune.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the "Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

