Ventas Recognized as One of Fortune’s 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been named one of Fortune’s
World’s Most Admired Companies, the only healthcare real estate
investment trust (REIT) on this year’s list, recognizing the Company’s
industry leadership, exemplary stewardship and world-class team.
Described by Fortune as the "definitive report card on corporate
reputations,” Fortune’s "Most Admired” list showcases the world’s most
respected and reputable companies across 52 industries. The annual
survey asks company executives, directors, and financial analysts to
rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment
value and quality of management to social responsibility to the
community and the environment, and the ability to attract talent.
"Our inclusion on the Fortune list validates our position as one of the
most respected real estate enterprises globally,” said Debra A. Cafaro,
Ventas Chairman & CEO. "This honor is a great reflection of our industry
leadership, and of the dedication and commitment of our cohesive,
skilled Ventas team in delivering sustained excellence over two decades.”
To learn more about Fortune 2018 "World’s Most Admired Companies” list,
visit http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.
The "Most Admired” list, which is developed by Fortune in collaboration
with Korn Ferry, appears in the February issue of Fortune.
