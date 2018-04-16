Verifone Launches Engage V400c, the First Touchscreen Countertop in Next Generation Family

Meeting market demand for easy-to-use, smart touchscreen experiences at the point of sale, Verifone (NYSE: PAY) today announces Engage V400c, the first touchscreen countertop solution in the Engage family. Enhancing the Engage lineup of countertops and PIN pads, this new solution is ideal for any small to midsized business (SMB) in a variety of environments including retail, hospitality, drugstore, casual restaurant, and convenience store.

Moneris Solutions Corporation (‘Moneris’), Canada’s largest processor of debit and credit payments, will be one of the first to offer the Engage V400c to its customers across the country as part of its next generation device strategy.

"Moneris is committed to delivering market-leading products and solutions that can meet the need of any Canadian business,” said Patrick Diab, vice-president, product and client solutions at Moneris. "Verifone’s V400c will help Moneris deliver new, innovative and flexible point-of-sale solutions that offer a secure, consistent and feature-rich experience for our customers.”

"With more and more consumers conditioned by touchscreens on smartphones, tablets and laptops, Verifone offers a vibrant, interactive color display that supports chip and PIN and contactless to accept a variety of digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay,” said Julie Johnson, SVP of Global Product Management, Verifone. "Consumers will also experience speedier checkout when they run in to pick up their prescriptions at the drugstore or refreshments at the nearest convenience store with a fast receipt printer.”

The V400c offers additional key features including:

Single cable connection for easier handling and less clutter

Bluetooth 4.2 with BLE to support beacons and personalized content

Best-in-class PCI 5.x and SRED security standards

As with any Verifone Engage device, the V400c is designed for Verifone Connect, an integrated global product that empowers merchants to better manage their businesses with next-generation software and services. Key features include payment services, estate management, marketplace with merchant and consumer-facing apps, and new device onboarding and purchasing.

Verifone V400c will be available first in North America and Europe. To demo this new product and all Verifone solutions, please visit Booth #826 at ETA Transact Las Vegas from April 17-19, 2018.

