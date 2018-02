Verifone to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results on Thursday, March 8, 2018

Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, will release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Verifone management will host a webcast to review the financial results that day at 4:30 pm (ET).

To access the audio webcast with slides, please register on Verifone's investor relations website (http://ir.verifone.com) at least ten minutes prior to the call. The recorded audio webcast will be available on Verifone's website for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world’s best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges.

