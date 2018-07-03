Verrency boosts global expansion with appointment of Commercial Director for Asia and Middle East

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian global payments provider Verrency continues to grow its global footprint, appointing FinTech executive Aaron Oliver as Commercial Director for Asia and Middle East, based in Singapore.

Verrency's foray into Asia and Middle East comes hot on the heels of the company signing a commercial agreement with volt bank, Australia's first independent fully digital bank.

Founded in 2016, Verrency delivers Innovation-as-a-Service to financial institutions with its API platform, which has been specifically designed to enable Tier 1 financial institutions to cost-effectively deliver value-added services to their customers without needing to replace or heavily modify their existing payments infrastructure.

Aaron joins Verrency with a long career in payments, bringing over 20 years of financial services technology experience including key leadership positions with both MasterCard and Visa in Middle East, Africa and Asia. Aaron also serves as Director of Next Money and a Board Member of Vaultbank, a blockchain-based bank.

Verrency Founder and CEO David Link said: "Asia and Middle East have been key to Verrency's global expansion strategy since day one, and Aaron's addition to the Verrency team is critical to setting up the foundation for our success in these regions. His intimate understanding of the FinTech and payment space in Asia and Middle East will give us the competitive advantage to deliver the value proposition of Verrency's API platform to partners and clients."

Aaron said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Verrency team and helping accelerate payment capabilities of financial institutions in Asia and Middle East through Verrency's unique API platform."

Verrency earlier this year signed a long-term agreement with UnionPay International (UPI), a wholly owned subsidiary of China UnionPay (CUP), to offer Verrency's innovative value-added services to UnionPay's issuing banks across Asia.

About Verrency

Verrency was established to put card issuers/ financial institutions back at the centre of the innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend whilst increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party fintech services via its FinTech marketplace with no integration. www.verrency.com

Contact Red Agency:

Grant.titmus@redagency.com.au or +61 3 9670 8350

Chenny.wulandari@redagency.com.au or +61 3 9426 5343

SOURCE Verrency