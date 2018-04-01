ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2331 0,2% 
Vertical Designs Ltd Appoints Elected Canadian Government Official to Board of Directors in Aruba

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Vertical Designs Aruba. ("Vertical Designs") is a privately held majority owned newly created subsidiary in the Country of Aruba that holds the exclusive licensing rights to use the Affinor Growers patented vertical farming technology.

Vertical Designs Ltd is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dennis Marsden to its board of directors in Aruba. Mr. Marsden brings 30 years of history of finance, business development, governance and human resources including oversight of operations with over $1.0 billion in assets under administration.

Currently as an elected official in Coquitlam BC, a city of over 145,000 people, Mr. Marsden works with his Council peers to oversee an annual operating budget in excess of $300 million and 5 year capital plans of $315 million.

He is the Chair of the Economic Development Advisory Committee, Co-Chair of the Tri Cities Healthier Community Committee, and serves on the Fraser Health – North Fraser Municipal group as well as the city's Tax Role Review Committee.
His past Board experience includes:
The British Columbia Chamber of Commerce – representing over 5000 businesses
The Tri Cites Chamber of Commerce – Board Chairman 2007
Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation – Treasurer 2006-2013

Vertical Designs LTD

Is a privately held company based in British Columbia Canada and is currently signed to a Letter Of Intent to enter the Canadian Public Markets with Bullion Gold Corp TSX.V:BGD. Vertical Designs Ltd is also the design firm responsible for all designs and all current patents for Affinor Growers with plans to grow the company and expand into many markets, licencing from Affinor Growers, Clean Air Organics and GMA Solar as needed to mass produce fruits, Vegetables, and other pharma related plant tissue needs to service the Caribbean.

About Affinor Growers

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

"CEO Nicholas Brusatore"

I am very excited to have Mr. Marsden join us in the Caribbean. He brings strength and passion to our quest for true sustainability as we negotiate with the global markets and help countries make sustainable change for their indigenous people and GDP.  

VERTICAL DESIGNS LTD

"Director Ron Adolf"

Mr. Marsden is a great addition to our board. His extensive experience will be crucial as we roll this project out in a well governed, managed and transparent manner for the world to see.

SOURCE Vertical Designs Ltd.

