News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 15 June 2018





Vestas secures 442 MW order from Xcel Energy Inc.

With reference to Vestas Wind Systems A/S’ company announcement No. 24/2018 of 15 June 2018, Vestas has received an order for 442 MW of V116-2.0 MW and V110-2.0 MW turbines from Xcel Energy Inc., a national leader in wind energy.

The order is part of Xcel Energy’s proposed multi-state wind expansion to add 3,680 MW of new wind generation to its system, across 12 projects located in seven states throughout its territory. This expansion will increase Xcel Energy’s wind capacity to more than 10,000 MW by the end of 2021.

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio with Xcel Energy and supply the V116-2.0 MW, one of our most advanced turbines in the 2 MW platform, which will help Xcel Energy realize their vision to deliver low-cost wind energy to their customers”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. "Wind energy is an incredible contributor to the economy, and the production, construction and operation of these turbines will generate hundreds of millions in economic benefit including considerable amounts of long-term, secure jobs”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement. Turbine delivery will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Xcel Energy and Vestas previously partnered on the 600 MW Rush Creek wind project in Colorado, the largest wind project of its kind in the state. Rush Creek, currently under construction, is "Colorado made”, with turbines produced at Vestas’ Colorado factories. By avoiding fuel costs, Rush Creek is expected to produce significant savings for Colorado customers over the life of the project.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 92 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 78 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 23,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

