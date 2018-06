Vestas to supply and install 48 MW wind park in the Dominican Republic

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 30 June 2018

Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 48 MW Guzmancitos wind park to be located in the Puerto Plata region, in the Dominican Republic. The EPC contract includes the supply and installation of 16 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.0 MW Load Optimised Mode.

The firm and unconditional order was placed by RGE, and, additionally to the wind turbines, it also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement.

The project is the fifth that Vestas installs in the country, providing the Dominican Republic almost 180 MW capacity of installed and under construction.

"The Dominican Republic is bidding for renewable energy sources to fulfil its energy consumption which is growing rapidly. Vestas pioneered the country’s wind energy market back in 2011 and, and with this order we reinforce our leading position in the country”, says Enric Català, Vestas Senior Director Sales LATAM.

Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is expected for the third quarter of the same year.

