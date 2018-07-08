Veteran Broadcasters Named to Canadian News Hall of Fame

TORONTO, July 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Two well-known news broadcasters, Robert Holiday and Ken Shaw, have been elected to the Canadian News Hall of Fame for 2018.

Holiday spent 50 years in the radio news business, working in stations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, and including 16 years teaching at Humber College School of Media Studies before retiring in 2006.

Shaw started his broadcasting career at Baton Broadcasting in 1972, joined CTV Toronto as a reporter in 1979 and has been co-anchor of CTV News programs since 2001.

They will be honoured at a gala banquet at The National Club, Toronto, on November 20.

The Canadian News Hall of Fame was founded by the Toronto Press Club in 1965 as a national program to honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to journalism in Canada. A total of 123 men and women have been inducted to date.

Our thanks to CNW Group for sponsoring this announcement.

