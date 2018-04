Vieworks' New VIVIX Digital Radiography Detectors at CMEF 2018 in Shanghai

ANYANG, South Korea and SHANGHAI, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading provider of integrated imaging solutions, successfully showcased its extensive portfolio of flat panel detectors alongside its high-performance flat panel detector model VIVIX-S 1417N at CMEF Spring 2018. The show took place from April 11th to 14th in Shanghai, China. Vieworks presented at booth I29 (Hall 5.1).

Vieworks previewed the ability of its new, high image quality and high-speed flat panel detector VIVIX-S 1417N to address busy workflows in medical facilities. Vieworks received FDA clearance for VIVIX-S 1417N in February 2017 and CE certification in April 2017.

Key features:

Anytime™: Vieworks' superior automatic exposure detection (AED) function is known for its high reliability and high sensitivity without compromising image quality compared to a DR line trigger.

Near Field Communication (NFC): NFC allows for quick and easy configuration, so clinicians don't have to struggle with complicated settings when they use the detector in multiple X-ray rooms.

Fast Data Communication Speed: 802.11ac wireless communication with three internal antennas allows for quicker throughput for mid- and high-tier hospitals. Short booting time (15 seconds) shortens the cycle time as well.

Longer Battery Life: Hot-swappable dual batteries make clinicians can replace the batteries without turning off the detector. Dual batteries operate up to 8 hours.

Dust and Water Resistant (IP56): Enhanced durability lowers maintenance costs.

In addition to VIVIX-S 1417N, Vieworks presented its complete line-up of dynamic flat panel detectors including VIVIX-D 1717G, a dynamic TFT flat panel detector for radiography and fluoroscopy which provides up to 10 frames per second at full resolution. Learn more by visiting us at http://www.vieworks.com.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors for digital radiography and digital fluoroscopy. Since 1999, Vieworks has been one of the leading manufacturers of X-ray detectors with advanced digital medical imaging processing, robust hardware design, and excellent usability. The in-house R&D team at Vieworks designs, develops, and manufactures to provide the best solution for your needs. Vieworks software, including the image acquisition application and streamlined PACS system, has various tools that will enhance the daily workflow at medical facilities. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com.

