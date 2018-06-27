Virginia Goodwill® Executive Receives Award For Excellence In Management

RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- When Charles Layman joined Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia (GCCVA) in 1983, the organization had three stores, five employees and a $250,000 operating budget. Today, it has 34 stores, a staff of 1,400 and a $74 million budget. Last year, GCCVA provided workforce development and job placement services for more than 8,600 people who face challenges to finding employment.

For his selfless commitment to the Goodwill mission, his strong fiscal leadership and his support of staff development, Layman is the 2018 recipient of Goodwill Industries International's Kenneth King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence. It is one of the most prestigious executive honors bestowed by Goodwill Industries International.

Layman began his career with Goodwill in August 1969 in Youngstown, OH. At age 25, he became the youngest person to ever hold the position of Goodwill CEO. After arriving at GCCVA in the early 1980s, he presided over a period of rapid growth in both retail operations and mission services.

"Charles has demonstrated exemplary management skills throughout his career," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Faced with a changing retail landscape, he has been at the forefront of his organization's efforts to diversify its revenue streams through expanding contract services and investing in resource development."

Layman has a reputation for data-driven decision making and, during his tenure, GCCVA has added more than 30 stores, two outlets, a government services division and a temp-to-perm staffing agency.

The organization has also expanded its mission programs, establishing five community employment centers to provide access to job placement and training services for thousands of Virginians.

Layman championed a partnership with a local community college and helped secure grant funding to support career credentialing programs in HVAC, facilities maintenance, electrical, plumbing, hospitality and customer service.

He has been instrumental in redesigning a program for people reintegrating back into society.

To address other community needs, GCCVA is exploring how to serve local immigrant populations.

Under Layman's stewardship, GCCVA adopted learning as a core value for the organization. GCCVA encourages managers and associates to work together on individualized staff development plans, and it provides time to learn, offering tuition reimbursement and staff development opportunities.

"Charles is the quintessential servant leader who empowers Goodwill associates to innovate and grow to make the most impact on those we serve," said Chris Rouzie, chair of GCCVA's board of directors. "With humility, integrity and commitment, Charles not only leads GCCVA to be a strong and impactful organization, he takes on leadership roles throughout the Goodwill Industries International network to help others succeed."

The Kenneth King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence is presented to a Goodwill executive who displays outstanding leadership and accomplishments. It is named for the late Kenneth King, who endowed the Kenneth King Management Award for Executive Excellence Trust.

The award was presented at Goodwill Industries International's annual Delegate Assembly in Williamsburg, VA, on Monday, June 25.

ABOUT GOODWILL OF CENTRAL AND COASTAL VIRGINIA

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, GCCVA's mission is to create pathways to opportunities and success for job seekers facing challenges to work. It is one of 162 autonomous Goodwill organizations in North America. Established in Richmond in 1923, GCCVA is guided by the belief that work is the foundation for empowered individuals, stable families, and prosperous communities.

GCCVA sells donated goods through 34 retail stores, two outlets and two electronic stores, and operates other social enterprises such as contract services in janitorial, warehousing and logistics. It reinvests the revenue in programs that prepare and support job seekers with disabilities, language barriers, socio-economic disadvantages or are facing major life transitions. GCCVA also provides staffing solutions to employers in need of job-ready workers. In 2017, Goodwill served 8,600 new job seekers and continued providing employment support to 575 individuals with disabilities, and helped place 2,100 job seekers with more than 1,000 employers. To learn more, visit www.goodwillvirginia.org.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 162 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the Brand World Value Index commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on the Forbes list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at http://shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment including, people with disabilities; veterans and military families; youth and young adults, including youth who are at risk and opportunity youth; older workers; people reintegrating into society; and others facing challenges to finding employment.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 36 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at http://www.goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook: GoodwillIntl or Instagram: GoodwillIntl.

