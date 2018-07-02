Virtus Investment Partners Closes on Investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers

HARTFORD, Conn., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates as a multi-boutique asset manager, completed, effective July 1, 2018, its previously announced majority investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers (SGA), an investment manager headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut that specializes in high-conviction U.S. and global growth equity portfolios.

SGA uses a team-oriented approach and a consistent investment philosophy based on fundamental research to create U.S., global, and international growth equity strategies. It manages $11.6 billion1 of assets primarily for institutional clients in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The transaction further diversifies Virtus' investment strategies, expands its institutional and international client base, and increases total assets.

As previously disclosed, in connection with the closing, the transaction was financed with balance sheet resources and $105.0 million from additional borrowing on the company's term loan.

About Sustainable Growth Advisers

Sustainable Growth Advisers is a growth equity manager focused on providing high-conviction U.S., global, and international portfolios primarily for institutional clients. Its approach is designed to generate attractive absolute and relative returns over time by aligning client objectives with differentiated global businesses that offer predictable, sustainable growth and have the ability to generate meaningful wealth.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to SGA, Virtus' affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information can be found at virtus.com .

1 As of March 31, 2018

