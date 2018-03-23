Vivace Skin Rejuvenation and Scar Therapy

MARIETTA, Ga., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for non-invasive alternatives to cosmetic surgery has grown exponentially in the last few years and is projected to continue for the next five years. Amongst the fastest growing treatments is "microneedling" – a minimally invasive treatment that triggers the body to create new collagen and elastin by creating tiny punctures in the top layer of skin.

Dr. Aisha Baron at Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is now offering Vivace RF Microneedling – the newest generation in microneedling technology that offers the highest level of skincare benefits via a no downtime procedure.

The Vivace Fractional Microneedling device combines the benefits of microneedling with the skin tightening effects of radiofrequency (RF) and LED light therapy. This trifecta of skin rejuvenation improves skin tone, texture, and firmness. In addition to being the most comprehensive RF microneedling device on the market, Vivace treats all skin types more precisely and deeply, the 36-gold tipped needles are robotically controlled, minimizing discomfort, eliminating downtime, and creating an ideal skin canvas to administer post-treatment serums.

"Let our trained staff help stimulate new collagen back into those fine lines and stubborn acne scars," shares Dr. Baron, at Breast Body Beauty. "This new generation micro-needling treatment is great for all age groups/skin types and hues dealing with the most common skin concerns leaving patients with smooth, rejuvenated, and even skin tones." The Vivace treatment is effective for reducing wrinkles, eliminating acne scars, stretch marks, and skin tightening. While results are often immediate, there is an improvement over a three-month period as the process of collagen regeneration increases over time. Dr. Baron recommends that her patients undergo three treatments for optimal results.

Patients can now schedule their Vivace RF Microneedling treatments with a Licensed Aesthetician at Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Please call to set up your appointment today at 678-540-1144, which is located at:

2550 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 312

Marietta, GA 30067

Breast Body Beauty PRS in the Pavilion at Windy Hill offers patients world-class service, and care from the convenience of its office. Patients seeking same-day treatment such as BOTOX® or other dermal fillers, as well as minor out-patient surgical procedures may receive care at this office. Dr. Aisha McKnight-Baron, Atlanta, GA plastic surgeon, is honored to be a board-certified plastic surgeon operating out of this facility. At Breast Body Beauty PRS patients can expect to receive the very best care using world-class technology and medicine. Dr. McKnight-Baron works closely with highly trained support staff to ensure that the needs of each patient are met.

www.breastbodybeauty.com

