Volta Finance Aktie [WKN DE: A0LGE6 / ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78]

Volta Finance Limited : Key Information Document

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Key Information Document

*****
Guernsey, 29 December 2017

AXA Investment Managers, Paris, the Investment Manager of Volta Finance Limited (the "Company"), has published a Key Information Document ("KID") in compliance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") Regulation. The KID is available on the Company's website www.voltafinance.com within the ABOUT US section, under Important Documents.

The Company confirms that its ordinary shares may be considered as "non-complex" in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID II").

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited
voltafinance@sannegroup.com
+44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shah
Francesc Garcia Uriel
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Volta Finance Limited via Globenewswire

