WBNS 10TV Presents Maria's Ride: The Drive To Combat Distracted Driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WBNS 10TV in partnership with The Maria Tiberi Foundation presents Maria's Ride, Sunday September 16, 2018.

Maria's Ride, in honor of Maria's Message, is a one of a kind event, aimed at making Central Ohio drivers aware of the dangers of distracted driving.

There are several ways to take part in Maria's Ride: you have the choice to be a driver, virtual driver, join or start a team or just donate. Please visit: https://www.10tv.com/mariasride for registration and information.

Three hundred cars will line up at Dublin Coffman High School and then drive to The Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will lead the procession. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with Maria's Ride starting promptly at 9 a.m.

The expected finish time is 10:30 a.m. A closing event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Maria Tiberi Foundation and will be used to start driving simulator schools to teach young people how to become safer drivers.

The Maria Tiberi Foundation

On September 17, 2013, 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi and his family lost their 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. This mission includes public service announcements, Maria's Message presentations at area high schools, and free defensive driving courses for teens. To date, Dom has delivered Maria's Message to over 100 area high schools and over 70,000 students in Central Ohio, all to put an end to distracted driving.

