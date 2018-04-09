WHC Energy Services Appoints Kevin Fox as CEO

BROUSSARD, La., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WHC Energy Services ("WHC" or "the Company"), a leading pipeline and facilities construction company, announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Kevin Fox to the position of CEO effective today. Mr. Fox will be relocating to the Company's headquarters in Broussard, Louisiana.

In regard to Mr. Fox's appointment, the Board issued a statement; "The Board is delighted that Kevin will lead WHC into its next stage of growth. Kevin is a proven leader with an exceptional track record and long-standing customer relationships. His skill set is well-suited for WHC's strategic objectives and we are confident that he will position the Company for future success and deliver the highest quality product for our customers."

Mr. Fox has decades of experience in the engineering, procurement and pipeline construction industry. Most recently, he was President of QPS Professional Services for Quanta Pipeline Services and his career also includes executive positions with Laney Directional Drilling and Willbros Group. As CEO of Laney Directional Drilling, Mr. Fox executed numerous operational initiatives that resulted in significant profitability improvements and a successful outcome for its stakeholders. At Quanta, his focus was integrating several professional services businesses and combining them with construction businesses to pursue and execute engineer, procure, construct (EPC) contracts.

"WHC has a rich history in the pipeline construction industry and has a track record of delivering exceptional results for its impressive roster of blue chip clients," said Mr. Fox. "I am excited for the opportunity to work with a very talented group of industry veterans and lead the Company into its next chapter of growth and development. As it has been throughout my career, my focus will be on delivering the reliable and consistently high-quality results that our customers expect and deserve."

About WHC Energy Services:

Founded in 1957, WHC is a leading construction contractor that specializes in managing mid-to-long range pipeline projects and related facilities construction for development and infrastructure in over 25 states, with a particular focus in Texas and Louisiana. The Company provides a variety of services including oil and gas pipeline construction, pipeline rehab and recoating, compressor and pump station construction, metering station construction, facility upgrades, plant and station abandonments, flowline and gathering system installation, in-house fabrication, and sandblasting and painting. WHC's focus on quality, safety and timeliness underpins its strong, long-term relationships with many of the most well-established energy companies in the US as well as many of the most experienced and well-regarded senior professionals in the field.

