WISeKey's technology to protect personal data and facilitate customer's compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

ZUG, Switzerland- May 22, 2018 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today confirmed the successful completion of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance program, across all its affiliates.

The European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR (approved by the European Parliament in April 2016; will take effect on May 25, 2018), is the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens' personal data.

WISeKey QuoVadis products and services are used by organizations to facilitate their compliance with GDPR which mandates a set of standards for any company that markets goods or services and handle EU citizens' personal data to better safeguard the processing and movement of the data gathered. It requires that personal data is processed in a manner that ensures its security, while the rationale and the purpose for collection is transparent and the consent of the subject is obtained in advance. Companies are required to protect data against unauthorized or unlawful processing, accidental loss, destruction or damage, using appropriate technical or organizational measures. Since any company that markets goods or services to EU residents, regardless of its location, is subject to the regulation, the GDPR is expected to have a global impact on data protection requirements. Penalties for noncompliance include stiff fines of up to 20 Million Euros per breach.

WISeKey's PKI provides technology solutions that can alleviate the compliance efforts and reduce risks for penalties. The Wisekey QuoVadis product can help organizations to protect sensitive personal data while in transit and at rest; this is achieved thanks to encryption solutions enabled by trusted digital certificates. Users can encrypt their personal data and control who can access to it. SSL certificates assure end users that their personal data is gathered and processed by identified and genuine service providers, while communication is encrypted.

"WISeKey is deeply committed not only to protecting our customer's privacy, but also to enabling our customers to become compliant themselves by leveraging our security technology and enabling personal data protection by using encryption and digital signatures," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO and Founder.

As part of this commitment, WISeKey has appointed Pedro Fuentes as its Chief Security Officer and Data Protection Officer (DPO), driving the group's efforts to the highest compliance levels. "It's a great honor to assume these responsibilities, and a pleasure working with a great team of professionals, like Barry Kilborn, Risk Manager at WISeKey QuoVadis," said Pedro Fuentes, who has been registered as the group's DPO with the Dutch Data Protection Agency, which acts as the Lead Supervisory Authority.

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

