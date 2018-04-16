Water and Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the water and waste management consulting services market by type. Product type include Solid Waste Management and Waste Water Management.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377112



Report Includes:

- 97 tables

- An overview of global markets for water and waste management consulting services within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for water and waste management consulting services by geographical regions and product types, essentially solid waste management and waste water management

- Understand market dynamics and gain information on factors such as drivers, restraints, key trends, technological updates and regulatory developments influencing the global market

- Key mergers and acquisitions in the water and waste management consulting services market

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players in the industry, including AECOM, Arcadis NV, Stantec, Inc., Tetra Tech, Inc., and WorleyParsons Ltd.



Summary

Global water and waste management consulting services market outlook is positive, with significant potential for waste water management consulting services in emerging countries. The rapidly growth in population, increasing industrial and municipal waste, strict government regulations on solid waste management and waste water, growing popularity of recycled products and technological advances are driving the demand for water and waste management consulting services.



The market for water and waste management consulting services reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED billion by 2020.



The market for water and waste management consulting services is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are AECOM, Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons and Stantec Inc. Solid waste management consulting services accounted for the largest share of the market for water and waste management consulting services in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Waste Water Management Consulting Services which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing public and private investments to treat wastedischarge from industries and households in both developed and developing markets.



North America is the largest market for water and waste management consulting services, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.



Going forward, Western Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water and waste management consulting services market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Eastern Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water and waste management consulting services market. India and France are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as poor waste management infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries, insufficient funding for water and waste management and skill shortages in the waste management industry.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377112



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-markets-to-2022-300630312.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer