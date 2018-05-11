Wealth Migrate Appoints Head of Business Development to Expand US Operations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Wealth Migrate, (KPMG Global Fintech Top 50), a global online real estate platform, announced it has appointed an accomplished financial-services executive as its Head of Business Development for the U.S., a new role to help establish the firm's American presence.

On the heels of its appointment late last year of Nir Golan as the CEO of its U.S. operations (see: earlier press release), Wealth Migrate has named Steve Plimpton to report to Golan out of the New York office. With close to twenty years of sales and business development experience, Plimpton has helped found and build several high-growth financial-services firms.

"Wealth Migrate is a rapidly growing international organization, with a large concentration of real estate assets in the U.S., so we are keen to build our network of U.S. investors," said Scott Picken, co-founder and Global CEO of Wealth Migrate. "We are pleased that Mr. Golan has selected Steve Plimpton to help him build our presence in the U.S. Mr. Plimpton's experience and success at other high-growth firms will serve us well as we seek to find suitable U.S. investors for the $1 billion of real estate opportunities in our near-term pipeline."

"Having worked on the founding teams of several investment-related firms, I know how important firm leadership and culture is to a company's success," Plimpton said. "I am incredibly impressed by the talent and drive of the Wealth Migrate global team, and am inspired by the firm's vision to build a real estate platform that can ultimately enable all global citizens to build wealth. Moreover, I am thrilled to join Mr. Golan's team in the U.S., and look forward to helping Wealth Migrate attract and serve U.S. investors."

Wealth Migrate's latest appointment follows a series of notable accomplishments, including:

Ranking 42 on KPMG's 2016 Global FinTech list

Ranking in top three for FinTech Africa awards

Top-20 Award in the China Financial Innovation of Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition

Conducting over $485m in real estate deals

in real estate deals Securing over $12m+ in seed capital invested

Having 300% revenue growth YOY for last three years

Having 19,000+ members from 116 countries signed up on the platform & growing at 63.9% per month

Having investors from 46 countries around the world and growing at 16% per month

In October 2016, the firm was the first global real estate platform to be integrated on blockchain thereby reducing friction costs and increasing trust and transparency. This year, the focus has been on dramatically streamlining the user experience with the help of investor feedback thus enabling the long-term vision of making investing as simple as a swipe of a finger and from as little as $1.

About Wealth Migrate

Wealth Migrate is a leading international real estate investment marketplace that offers global investors direct access to exclusive real estate investment opportunities in premier markets around the world, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Investors benefit from the extensive experience of the Wealth Migrate executive team, which has collectively invested more than $1.4 billion for clients in international real estate transactions over the last three decades. For more information, please visit http://www.wealthmigrate.com.

