Lumentum Aktie [WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097]

13.03.2018 23:36:00

WeissLaw LLP: Oclaro, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of OCLR Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Oclaro, Inc. ("OCLR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCLR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("LITE") (NASDAQ: LITE).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will be entitled to receive $5.60 in cash and 0.636 of a share of LITE for each share of OCLR they own, representing consideration of $9.99 per OCLR share.  

WeissLaw is investigating whether OCLR's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, OCLR shares traded for $10.93, or nearly $1.00 above the per-share consideration, as recently as June of 2017.  Additionally, according to the acquisition agreement, there are several strategic and financial benefits for LITE in this deal, including:

  • A strong and balanced portfolio with a broad revenue mix;
  • Faster innovations and accelerated product development which will allow LITE to better address customers' needs; and
  • Improved market positioning.

Moreover, LITE anticipates the transaction to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share, and $60 million in annual run-rate synergies within the first 12 to 24 months of closing.  Finally, upon closing, OCLR shareholders will own a meagre 16% of the combined company.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether OCLR's shareholders will obtain their fair and proportionate share of the Company's continued success and growth prospects.  If you own OCLR shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.comor fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/oclaro-inc/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-oclaro-inc-acquisition-may-not-be-in-the-best-interests-of-oclr-shareholders-300613560.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

